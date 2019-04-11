Does Drew Brees have a future as an actor?

New Orleans Saints

Brees: Despite blown call, Saints missed opportunities

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said despite controversial officiating, the Saints missed some opportunities down the stretch.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said despite controversial officiating, the Saints missed some opportunities down the stretch.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is trying something new this off-season. He released a new commercial on his Instagram Thursday, an ad for shirt company “UNTUCKit.”

Brees says the commercial “put my acting skills to the test.”

At the end of the video, Brees also references the controversial no-call that many fans believe stopped the team from going to the Super Bowl.

Does Brees have a future as an actor? You decide!

