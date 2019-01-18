Watch parties planned across the Coast for Saints’ NFC Championship game

Those who won’t be at the Superdome to see the New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams still have a ticket to Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship game.
Casinos, bars and restaurants across South Mississippi will have a bevy of large screen TVs tuned to the game that starts at 2:05 on FOX. Fans can get a great seat, a draft beer and a plate or two of wings and pizza to munch while watching the game.
At the Coast casinos, fans also can bet on the outcome of the game, who will score first, who will lead at the half and a variety of other prop bets.
Silver Slipper is the closest Mississippi casino to New Orleans, and fans have been driving over to place bets, said general manager John Ferrucci. The excitement really started to build this week when a crowd showed up Monday night to hear the weekly New Orleans WWL Radio show broadcast live from the casino, he said.
“It’s almost like a frenzy now,” he said on Tuesday. “The sports book has a steady line all day long.”
In addition to the big screen TV, four more large screens were added this season so customers can keep up with the game without leaving the table games or their table at one of the restaurants, he said. And only at Silver Slipper, Ferrucci said, “We have a live stream on every slot machine.”
Early in the week, Golden Nugget Biloxi was the only Coast casino where fans could place a bet on a kiosk, but Scott King, vice president of marketing and resorts operations, said other casinos are looking to add the machines to speed up the bets.
All 12 Coast casinos have sports betting, and the food and drink that goes along with the big game.
Plus there’s plenty of sports bars that always show NFL football, like Mugshots in Gulfport, Biloxi and D’Iberville and Tailgater’s Sports Pub & Grill in Biloxi.
Watch parties
Other bars and restaurants with watch parties are:
Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap: Boomtown Casino just debuted Deuce McAllister’s new bar and restaurant with 24 craft beers on tap, 40 TVs and memorabilia of McAllister’s days playing for the Saints. 876 Bayview Ave., Biloxi
- Big Play Entertainment Center: Kids and adults welcome. Those who arrive in time for kickoff get a $20 gift card if they stay until the end of the game — and the Saints win, said owner Brandon Wooldridge. The card can be used as early as the next day or within the next year. Other promotions are $5 pitchers of Budweiser products and kids eat free. 1842 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
- Woody’s Roadside: Both Ocean Springs and Biloxi location offer beer specials and Ocean Springs has 50 cent wings. 1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, and 3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
- Roger’s Sports Bar & Grill: Specials on drinks and other promotions from 2-6 p.m. Sunday. 9080 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road, Bay St. Louis
- Salute Italian & Seafood: Game will be on during brunch or take advantage of happy hour and $5 appetizers. 1712 15th St, Gulfport
- MAC’s Island Lounge: Has finger foods and pork sliders, $3 shots and $2 domestic beer. 809 34th St, Gulfport
- Lucky Star Lounge: Has 8 ball tournament at 4 p.m. 7165 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis
To add to this list, send details to online@sunherald.com.
Comments