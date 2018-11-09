New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) stretches during practice at the Saints Practice Facility in Metairie, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Dez Bryant injured during second practice with Saints, could be out for season, reports say

By Rod Walker

Baton Rouge Advocate

November 09, 2018 03:44 PM

New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant, who the Saints agreed to a 1-year deal on Wednesday, could be out for the season.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bryant was helped off the field at the Saints practice on Friday after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Shefter, the injury happened on the last play of practice.

But the Saints’ injury report for Sunday’s game, which came out at 3 p.m., lists Bryant’s injury as an ankle and lists him as questionable.

