Dez Bryant injured during second practice with Saints, could be out for season, reports say

New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant, who the Saints agreed to a 1-year deal on Wednesday, could be out for the season.
According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bryant was helped off the field at the Saints practice on Friday after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles.
According to ESPN’s Adam Shefter, the injury happened on the last play of practice.
But the Saints’ injury report for Sunday’s game, which came out at 3 p.m., lists Bryant’s injury as an ankle and lists him as questionable.
