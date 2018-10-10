Brees Circle? Petition started to rename New Orleans street where Robert E. Lee statue stood

A New Orleans Saints fan wants to rename a road in the city for NFL quarterback Drew Brees.
Brees broke the NFL’s record for passing yardage on Monday Night Football against the Washington Redskins en route to a 43-19 victory.
A petition started by Blake Ivey in April, according to WWL-TV, started gaining momentum after the game with a Facebook page created to publicize the idea.
The Facebook page dedicated to getting Lee Circle renamed also calls for a “monument of Drew Brees” to be erected where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. The statue, along with several other from the era, was removed May 19, 2017.
“After the statues were down there were meetings, and I was interested in what they were going to replace it with. The first thing that came to mind was, who’s done so much for the City of New Orleans?” Ivey told WWL.
According to the Facebook page, to support the petition, Ivey is asking people to like the page and share to gain support. As of Wednesday morning, the page had 248 people following and 226 likes.
Fox8 also has done a story on the petition, which says that after his death earlier this year, a suggestion was made to rename Lee Circle in honor of Saints owner Tom Benson.
Even Neutral Ground News got in on the action, with an actual petition to sign asking the City Council to consider adding a statue of Brees to the pedestal left vacant when the Lee statue was pulled down.
The petition is being circulated via Twitter and as of Wednesday at noon, had 49 signatures.
