Breakdown of Saints win over the New York Giants

Video slide show of Associated Press images from the New Orleans Saints win over the New York Giants including stats.
By
Saints fans for 50 years

New Orleans Saints

Saints fans for 50 years

Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th annivers

Saints players visit Biloxi

New Orleans Saints

Saints players visit Biloxi

Numerous former Saints players were present at a fundraiser at MGM Park to raise money for a new Saints hall of fame facility on Saturday, July 9, 2016. Fans were able to get autographs and photos with the players, which included Morten Anderson,

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service