Drew Brees puts a winning spin on division matchup against the Falcons

Move over Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.
The Saints may have found another dynamic running duo in Drew Brees and Taysom Hill.
OK, not really.
But a gritty Brees showed Sunday that Hill isn’t the only quarterback that can use his wheels when he needs to.
The Saints needed a play.
Old Mr. Reliable gave it to them, albeit in the most un-Brees like way imaginable.
It was the determination of Brett Favre (whose completions record Brees broke earlier in the game) and a poor man’s version of Michael Vick (who dazzled at quarterback in this city for so long) all rolled into one.
Brees scrambled and was forced to roll out to his left, not a receiver to be found.
That’s when his 39-year old instincts kicked in, like they always seem to do when the Saints need them most.
“Take off and get what I can,” Brees said. “At some point I felt like that they were coming to try to take my head off and I could probably spin out of it. It was just a reaction.”
And that’s what he did.
Brees spun to elude Falcons cornerbacks Brian Poole and Robert Alford, then darted towards the end zone and stretched out for a game-tying 7-yard touchdown.
“It was like high school Drew,” said Brees’ backup, Teddy Bridgewater.
“Old-man strength,” some of his teammates called it when Brees got to the sideline.
“When you see your starting quarterback willing to sell out the way he did on that play, guys rally behind that,” said Taysom Hill, who rushed for 39 yards on three carries. “When everyone saw that, we knew were going to win that football game.”
A few minutes later, Brees scored again. This time, he leaped over the top for a 1-yard walk-off touchdown. It was the exclamation point on a 43-37 overtime win over the rival Falcons on a day where the only person wearing red in Atlanta to get a victory was Tiger Woods. (Woods won the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Sunday).
It was the second time Brees rushed for two touchdowns in a game and the first time since a 2009 game against the Dolphins.
Simply put, Brees found yet another way to win on a day when the defense, for the most part, relapsed back into Week 1 form after showing vast improvements a week ago.
Not that any of his other teammates were surprised.
“That’s what he do,” said Ted Ginn Jr. “... One of the greatest athletes I have ever been around to play quarterback. He can do anything and everything. For him to pull that ball down and run, that’s just another aspect to his game.”
Ginn suggested (jokingly) that Brees may have borrowed the move from Kamara.
Watching Brees break loose for a run isn’t quite poetry in motion like Kamara, though.
Not even close.
Just ask Sean Payton.
“I’ve been battling this plantar fasciitis for the last two months and I told him that it felt like it hurt me more watching him,” Payton said. “Honestly, it started aching. It was a good play. A good run.”
The play sparked the Saints.
And now Brees hopes it motivates some of the kids he coaches.
“I keep telling my flag football team that spin moves are good, and they are not getting it and they are not believing me,” Brees said. “I’m glad that (play) happened because now I have video evidence to show them that spin moves work. Spin moves are good.”
He now has 20 career rushing touchdowns.
He’ll always remember the 19th one.
“It was a special one for sure,” he said.
Comments