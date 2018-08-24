Beyond dress rehearsal, Saints running backs still something to watch against Chargers

A cloudy picture at running back has already begun to clear for the New Orleans Saints.
With two preseason games in the books, the Saints released veteran Terrance West earlier this week, intent on giving the trio of third-year back Jonathan Williams, rookie Boston Scott and veteran Shane Vereen more chances to show what they can do over the final two preseason games.
As New Orleans gets ready for Saturday night’s 7 p.m. tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, the battle will be a key subplot on a night where the storylines are often dominated by the dress rehearsal for each team’s starters.
“Then we get to that next phase when it comes to the evaluation and there’s 11, 14 specific competitions that are going on with guys,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “Are they in or they off? Those are real important in these next two weeks.”
New Orleans might have some tough decisions to make at running back, a position that seemed like an afterthought this offseason until one-half of the league’s most productive backfield combo, Mark Ingram, was hit with a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Finding somebody who can help fill in Ingram’s role during the season’s first month has been a priority, and the emergence of Williams led to the decision to jettison West. The well-traveled back from Arkansas ripped off 63 yards in 12 carries in the first two preseason games, displaying a knack for breaking tackles and some big-play ability.
While Williams has gotten the second-most carries on the team, though — Ingram leads the team with 14 carries through two games in an effort to help him prepare for the season despite his suspension — Scott and Vereen have been forced to make an impact in less time.
“That’s crucial,” Scott said. “There’s nothing like the real thing. You’ve got the practice reps ... but there’s nothing, really, like the game. Once you get to the game, you’re able to adjust to another team, adjust to tendencies of the other players and things like that. Those reps are invaluable.”
Both Scott and Vereen have been given just eight touches in two games, and although Scott has gotten an extra seven chances on kickoff returns, the Saints want to see more of him on offense.
“That’ll be one of the things,” Payton said. “We hope to give him enough touches. Certainly Jonathan, Shane, (giving) those guys enough where we can continue to just put on tape the things that we feel like they do well.”
New Orleans started ramping up Scott’s chances against Arizona last week.
After getting just one carry in the preseason opener, Scott rushed six times for 28 yards against the Cardinals and caught a pass for four yards, but he needs even more work for the Saints to get a look at everything he can do.
Despite his youth, the rookie is capable of handling a lot of roles, which might be key to keeping him on the game-day roster once Ingram returns in October.
“I’ve gone anywhere,” Scott said. “They’ve been using me in the slot, they’ve been using me as a runner, they’ve been using me in the return game. There’s a lot of places I can contribute.”
Vereen, on the other hand, has been mostly a third-down back throughout his career, and given the dynamic ability of Alvin Kamara in that role, the veteran must make an impression to earn a spot on the roster. After missing the preseason opener against the Jaguars due to injury, Vereen picked up five yards on three carries and caught five passes for 17 yards against Arizona, failing to produce the kind of highlights that have come from Williams and Scott.
And even Williams believes there’s still some things he needs to prove to cement his spot on the 53-man roster.
“I think there’s definitely more to show,” Williams said. “Never happy with any performance. ... I think I have more.”
New Orleans plans to play its starters into the second quarter against Los Angeles, so all three backs might have a limited amount of time to keep building on the impressions they’ve already made.
But that’s the preseason. The fog over the New Orleans running back room might be beginning to lift, but a back still has to be able to make an impression in limited opportunities.
“I just talked about it with my fiancé,” Scott said. “It’s a walk-on mindset. It’s not about how many opportunities you get, it’s what you make of those opportunities. When I get my hands on the ball, I’m looking to show them, y’all brought me in here for a reason.”
On the air
Who: New Orleans Saints at San Diego Chargers
Where: StubHub Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: CBS
