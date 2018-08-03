History has been made. The Saintsations see their first male dancer.

The first male Saintsation has made it onto the 2018 roster.
Jesse Hernandez will be dancing on the sidelines during New Orleans Saints games this NFL season.
The Maurice native was named a finalist in April 2018, competing against 50 other finalists, all women, for a spot on the roster.
Hernandez said he was inspired to audition after his mom told him about how the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams made history by hiring two men for their dance squad.
The Saints have had male cheerleaders in the past, but Jesse is the first male Saintsation, according to KATC.com.
He attended a clinic in Biloxi to learn the routine he would need to know for the tryouts.
He’s taught dancers for high school teams, colleges and a minor-league hockey team from Lafayette.
