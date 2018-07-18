New Orleans Saints sign veteran running back Shane Vereen, sources say

The New Orleans Saints have added another veteran running back to the mix.
New Orleans has signed former Patriots and Giants running back Shane Vereen, a source confirmed to The Advocate. The NFL Network reported the news first.
Vereen was one of the veteran backs the Saints tried out at the end of the team’s mandatory minicamp. New Orleans also signed former Browns and Ravens running back Terrance West after the tryout.
But West and Vereen have different skill sets. While West is more of a bruiser, Vereen is a versatile runner and receiver who is best known for his pass-catching skills.
Vereen caught 44 passes for 253 yards and rushed 45 times for 164 yards with the Giants, and over the course of his seven-year career, the 29-year-old back has produced more receiving yards (1,864) than rushing (1,489).
New Orleans has one of the best running back tandems in the league in Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, but Ingram will miss the first four games due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Now, the Saints have added West and Vereen to a mix that also included sixth-round pick Boston Scott and former Arkansas back Jonathan Williams.
