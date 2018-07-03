New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. David Goldman AP
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. David Goldman AP

New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton lost a bet. Now the Saints will pay the piper at a home game.

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

July 03, 2018 10:49 AM

New Orleans

Never bet what you can't afford to lose, the old saying goes.

For New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, it's the home team colors.

The Saints coach was paired with the Philadelphia Eagles coach in a charity golf match at the NFL meetings in March, reports ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Rather than settle on a buck-a-hole or some mundane golf bet, the coaches agreed to bet traditional home colors on the outcome of the match. After a three-hole carryover, Doug Pederson came out on top.

So come November 18, the visiting Eagles will be in their home green uniform, while the Saints will sport their road whites.

The Eagles faithful and associated media were crowing about it on Twitter.

"There's a good chance it involved me being in the water," Payton said during a conference call with Pederson and Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, who will compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this month.

Eagles fans took to the streets to set off fireworks and climb lamp posts after the team beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

By

Read more about the story here.

  Comments  