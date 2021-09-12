Key defensive stops power Seahawks to 28-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth down, so what?

After the Seahawks’ new-look offense played an almost perfect first half in the regular season opener at Indianapolis, it was left to the defense to get the save in the second.

And when push came to shove on two fourth-and-short plays by the Colts offense in the second half, it was the Seattle defense that did all the pushing and shoving.

The two plays — at the Seattle 31 and 18 — helped the Seahawks preserve a 28-16 win over the Colts that was just about everything Seattle could have hoped for in an opener.

Seattle’s offense scored on three of four first-half possessions — all capped by Russell Wilson touchdown passes — to take a 21-10 lead.

Then, when the offense hit a lull and the Colts threatened to get back in the game, it was the defense that showed it may well pick up where it left off last season.

First, when Indy went for it on fourth-and-1 at the 31 late in the third quarter, the Seahawks penetrated and were there to recover the fumble when Carson Wentz muffed the snap.

Then, a drive later when the Colts reached the 18 and decided to go for it on fourth-and-2, Darrell Taylor blew past right tackle Braden Smith to sack Wentz.

The Seahawks offense then drove for a final touchdown — this one on a 15-yard pass from Wilson to DK Metcalf, Wilson’s fourth TD of the game — and Seattle had a surprisingly easy win.

The Seahawks led 21-10 after a first half in which the offense worked almost flawlessly in the first game for new coordinator Shane Waldron.

Seattle drove for touchdowns on three of its four possessions on marches of 81, 61 and 83 yards with Wilson ending all three with touchdown passes — two to Tyler Lockett and one to tight end Gerald Everett.

True to what was expected of the offense, Wilson threw a number of short, high-percentage passes to tight ends and running backs. Five of his nine first-half completions went to tight ends Will Dissly, Everett and Chris Carson.

But he found time to take deep shots when they were there, hitting Lockett on touchdown throws of 23 and 69 yards.

The first throw to Lockett ended Seattle’s initial drive of the season.

It came on a play that featured presnap motion — something Seattle is expected to use more this season under Waldron.

Lockett lined up left then motioned to the slot right and got matched up one on one with safety Khari Willis. Wilson zeroed in on that matchup from the snap and lofted a throw in the back of the end zone that only Lockett could get. Lockett, looking like a center fielder, circled under the ball until he finally found it to put Seattle up 7-3. The TD pass came after Carson got the Seahawks into Colts territory with a 33-yard run.

Wilson capped Seattle’s second drive with a 9-yard TD pass to Everett.

Then, after an Indy TD and a Seattle three-and-out, the Seahawks got the ball back at their own 17 with three minutes left.

Seattle had second-and-20 at its own 31 when Wilson found Lockett streaking wide open down the middle of the field with a perfect throw leading to an easy catch and a 69-yard TD with 41 seconds left in the half.

Wilson was 9-11 for 166 yards and three TDs in the first half with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Seattle’s defense bent at times early, allowing a 68-yard TD drive in the second quarter, and a 72-yard, 14-play drive to the Colts to open the game.

Seattle, though, held the Colts out of the end zone after Indy reached the 9 on its first drive.

Seattle appeared in position to take control of the game after stopping the Colts on each of their first two second-half possessions.

But on a second-and-seven play at the Colts 46, Carson had the ball knocked out of his arms by Colts linebacker Darius Leonard with Kwity Paye recovering at the 45 with 5:37 to play in the third quarter.

A previously sleepy crowd began to come to life.

But just as the Colts threatened to give them something to really cheer about, the Seahawks took it away. On a fourth-and-one play at the 31 Wentz fumbled the snap and D.J. Reed got the recovery.

After the fast start, the Seattle offense hit a lull, going punt, punt, lost fumble, punt on the first four possessions of the second half.

But Taylor’s fourth-down sack of Wentz with exactly 10 minutes to play was followed by Seattle’s best drive of the second half, resulting in a 15-yard pass from Wilson to Metcalf that put the game away for good.

Seattle won its opener for the third straight year and returns home next week to play Tennessee, a surprising loser at home to Arizona.