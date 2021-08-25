Here is how drone operator got viral video through the Cowboys’ practice facility

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe what he was seeing Tuesday night on the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The Cowboys were the focus of this year’s show, and NFL Films shared an incredible 3-minute drone video through the team’s practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

Even if you are like most people in the country and don’t like the Cowboys, this video is still worth a look:

Mahomes asked a question on Twitter that others likely had:

So this guy is really that nice with the drone?!?!? #HardKnocks — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 25, 2021

The answer is yes, but the drone operator didn’t get that entire shot in his first attempt.

The NFL Network’s Peter Schrager noted the crew was given three hours to shoot the video. He said it took 15 takes to get the video and added it was the work of NFL Films and Sky Candy Studios. The drone was a Cinewhoop.

Twitter user Jason Weber shared a photo of him controlling the drone. Here is how he got that video for NFL Films:

My view of that #hardknocks drone flight through the star. Ridiculous work by a talented group of people to pull it off...led by Mike Welsh and @skycandystudios pic.twitter.com/ZgVUGJy3vI — Jason Weber (@JasonZacWeber) August 25, 2021

DroneDJ.com noted that Cinewhoop drones “are small, stable, and safer than your typical FPV drones. And as you have witnessed, they can capture some pretty amazing cinematic footage.”

Yes indeed.