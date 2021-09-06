Dolphins game-by-game predictions: Are 10 wins enough to make the NFL playoffs?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and coach Brian Flores during training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 4, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

It’s Year 3 in the Brian Flores Era, Year 2 for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and expectations are high for a Dolphins team that surprised many by going 10-6 in the 2020 season, just barely missing the playoffs.

The NFL has added an extra game to its regular-season slate and the league is hoping to see fewer coronavirus-related interruptions this time around.

The last time the Dolphins made the playoffs, in the 2016 season, Tagovailoa was a highly-touted high school recruit getting ready to head to Alabama and Flores was a 30-something up-and-coming linebackers coach with the New England Patriots.

There’s stability in a defense that led the league in takeaways in 2020, questions for an offensive line primarily made up of first- and second-year players and the belief that a more structured environment will lead to a breakout year for Tagovailoa.

Here’s a game-by-game look at the Dolphins’ schedule, with score predictions.

Week 1: at New England Patriots, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m., CBS: Tagovailoa won his sole meeting against New England last season but this is an improved team playing at home for the season opener. Patriots, 22-21.

Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 1 p.m., Fox: Miami’s front office reshaped the offense to compete with teams like Buffalo and it’ll show in the home opener. Dolphins, 30-25.

Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m., CBS: Last year, Ryan Fitzpatrick swooped in to save the day. That won’t be the case this time around. Raiders, 28-26.

Week 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 3, 1 p.m., CBS: Carson Wentz is trending toward being available for this game after undergoing foot surgery but the Dolphins still get the slight edge at home. Dolphins, 26-24.

Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 10, 1 p.m., CBS: The Dolphins defense will keep it close but the team is a few steps away from competing with the defending champions. Buccaneers, 30-21.

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. (London), CBS: Miami is 1-3 in games in England but get the W here, taking advantage of an inexperienced rookie quarterback and first-year head coach. Dolphins, 27-20.

Week 7: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 24, 1 p.m., Fox: A jet-lagged team returning from a long road trip has a misstep against a rested Atlanta team coming off a bye. Falcons, 26-24.

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills, Oct. 31, 1 p.m., CBS: It’s difficult to sweep a divisional opponent, let alone one as good as Buffalo. Bills, 32-23.

Week 9: vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., Fox: Dolphins fans can likely empathize with Houston, who will be going through a tough rebuilding season reminiscent of Miami in 2019. Dolphins, 34-18.

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 11, 8:20 p.m., Fox, NFLN: The Dolphins’ first prime-time game of the season will be arguably their toughest test. They come up just short under the lights. Ravens, 26-25.

Week 11: at New York Jets, Nov. 21, 1 p.m., CBS: With an extra few days of rest and preparation, Miami steals a divisional road game. Dolphins, 28-22.

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 28, 1 p.m., Fox: The Dolphins welcome a familiar face in Sam Darnold, who’s 1-4 against Miami. The jersey might be different, but the result won’t be. Dolphins, 28-20.

Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Fox: The Dolphins continue to make the most of a stretch of matchups with young quarterbacks. This time, it’s Daniel Jones at their mercy. Dolphins, 27-18.

Week 14: Bye Week

Week 15: vs. New York Jets, Dec. 19, TBD: The Dolphins’ late bye week works in their favor, as a rested team wins its fourth straight game to continue its playoff push. Dolphins, 35-24.

Week 16: at New Orleans Saints, Dec. 27, 8:15 p.m., ESPN: The Dolphins gets a big win in a hostile environment with the entire country watching “Monday Night Football.” Dolphins, 31-28.

Week 17: at Tennessee Titans, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., CBS: A road game on a short week is a bad recipe this late in the season. The winning streak ends at five games. Titans, 30-22.

Week 18: vs. New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., CBS: Miami gets its biggest victory of the season with a potential playoff berth on the line. But are 10 wins enough for the postseason? Dolphins, 24-23.