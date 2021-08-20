Marla Ridenour: David Njoku sees a chance to flip the flip card, wants to remain with Browns

BEREA, Ohio — David Njoku has a chance to earn the Browns' No. 1 tight end job this season.

The opportunity is tangible, and it surely plays a part in his change in attitude.

With his God-given size, athleticism and power, he could become a game-changer. In terms of his 6-foot-4, 246-pound body, he's perhaps in the top five in the league. His leaping ability is comparable to some top red-zone targets going back to the 1990s.

Yes, he's 25 and in his fifth NFL season. It shouldn't have taken this long.

The 29th overall pick by the Browns in 2017, Njoku has been the ultimate underachiever. Thus far, his career has been characterized by his tendency to drop easy balls and his detached demeanor with the media.

But Njoku has also witnessed mind-boggling franchise dysfunction. He's never played for a coach who fully grasped his potential. He's never played for a general manager who stuck by him when some observers wanted to run him out of town. He was drafted by Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown, who didn't survive Njoku's rookie season.

Most couldn't see past Njoku's game-day mistakes. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry can. They proved that when they picked up Njoku's fifth-year option on April 27, 2020, and allowed it to vest in March.

Now in the final year of his contract, Njoku said Friday he wants to remain in Cleveland and will instruct his agent, Malki Kawa, to seek a new deal.

"Yes, I will. Nothing yet. We're just playing it day by day," Njoku said.

"I'd like to stay here."

That's a total departure from 2020, when Njoku switched agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus, and wanted to be traded. That came on the heels of the Browns signing Atlanta Falcons free agent Austin Hooper to a four-year, $42 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

In 2019, a broken wrist suffered in Week 2 limited Njoku to four games and he had a dispute with then-coach Freddie Kitchens when he was ready to return.

Asked what has changed, besides recently going back to his original agent, Njoku said, "We're going to leave last year in the past, but what I can say is I'm in a way positive mindset. I'm playing for myself, playing for my teammates, playing for the team. It's a lot easier to work hard that way.

"Mindset changed and everything else got a lot easier."

Njoku was one of the Browns' standouts in Thursday's first of two joint practices with the New York Giants ahead of Sunday's preseason game. In one-on-one coverage, he leaped high for two balls from quarterback Baker Mayfield, one against former Browns safety Jabrill Peppers, the other against safety Xavier McKinney.

That prompted Stefanski to continue his praise of Njoku.

"Some of those tight ends I have been around over the years, just their sheer size, they are always open," Stefanski said when asked about Njoku. "Dave and Hoop, I think they are very friendly targets for the quarterback."

Njoku and Hooper were among the Browns who worked out in the offseason with Mayfield in Austin, Texas, and Miami. Mayfield appreciates how hard Njoku has worked and how he's elevated his game.

"He's put on some really good weight. He's a large individual to begin with, and that comes with a unique skill set to where he's able to run," Mayfield said Friday. "The thing we've told David is if he sprints and runs, people are gonna be scared for the vertical routes that he can bring to the table, so we're working with him on that.

"He has the natural ability to high point the ball, so we're working on that as well and continuing to grow and expand on that."

Second-year receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has a similar skill, which Mayfield says "makes me feel very comfortable with the one-on-ones."

"Those 50-50 type balls, it's either theirs or nobody's catching it. It's an easy mindset when they're able to make plays like that," Mayfield said.

When the new league year opened on March 17, Njoku's $6 million salary for 2021 became guaranteed. He tweeted a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio making a champagne toast in "The Great Gatsby."

Njoku admitted that commitment helped him change his mindset.

"It showed me that obviously they want me to be here for a certain reason and it excited me that I got to stay here and play with my teammates," Njoku said. "I have great teammates ... There's a lot of work to be done."

Njoku, a member of the 2017 team that went 0-16, said last season's turnaround that saw the Browns finish 11-5, make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and win their first playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995, played a part in convincing him he wants to remain in Cleveland.

"Yes, that's a part of it, too," he said. "Winning obviously cures almost everything. Just winning with my teammates here, it's not really any better feeling than that."

On this week's depth chart, Hooper is listed as the No. 1 tight end, with Njoku second and second-year man Harrison Bryant third. The Browns lost their No. 4, Stephen Carlson, to a season-ending knee injury in Saturday's preseason opener.

There's no guarantee Njoku can flip the flip-card. He might have to agree to an incentive-laden contract to stay. Hooper's contract could be deemed too expensive with Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward among those in line for contract extensions. But Hooper said an appendectomy set him back in 2020 and he's determined to have a big year.

At the very least, Njoku's offseason work has set him up to elevate his game and rewrite his Cleveland legacy. That might mean catching the easy balls, too.

Asked about such past failures, Njoku replied, "Well, which one are you referring to, exactly?" When the questioner couldn't recall one offhand, Njoku said, "Whenever you cite it, you let me know, all right?"