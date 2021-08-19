Giants, Browns keep Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. off field and out of spotlight

CLEVELAND — The Giants and the Browns hid their feature attractions on Thursday.

Joe Judge held Saquon Barkley out of all joint drills and live periods with Cleveland Browns players, only letting his running back do individual work.

And Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t even in uniform as part of his on-field, off-field schedule.

Both players are recovering from torn ACLs, but Beckham hasn’t even addressed the local Cleveland media yet during training camp.

It all adds up to a white-washing of what could have been a thrilling spectacle.

It was somewhat unexpected that Barkley did so little, too, considering Judge had ramped him up to 7-on-7 participation with a non-contact jersey Tuesday in New Jersey.

Judge had also posited Tuesday that he would “see if there’s something else we can slide him into drill-wise” in Cleveland, although 11-on-11 against the Browns was never going to happen.

In the end, though, Judge said it simply wouldn’t have been as easy to control the Browns’ pace and caution with Barkley as it has been with the Giants’ defenders back home.

“We’re going to limit the contact at this point,” Judge said. “He’s definitely advancing in his rehab … [But] going against another team in competitive drills, we don’t think that’s the smartest avenue for any of our players coming off of injury right now. So we’re going to be careful with Saquon.”

Judge said, however, that while Barkley would have done more if this had been a typical Giants practice, “it wouldn’t be 11-on-11 contact, I can tell you that right now.”

The running back’s return to full health remains a slow and steady climb.

Judge avoids trap

Judge and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski both attended Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep as freshmen quarterbacks before Judge transferred to Lansdale Catholic.

Judge was asked Thursday who the best quarterback was in the Philly Catholic League in the late 1990s. He said Brett Gordon of LaSalle. Asked who was second best, Judge shot back that Lansdale didn’t play in the Catholic League.

“But I appreciate the trap question,” he said with a smile.

Judge then joked that if people want to see it, he and Stefanski can settle who’s better on the field this week.

“Later on we’re going to have a punt, pass and kick competition with me and Kevin if you guys want to stay after,” Judge said with a laugh. “Tomorrow it’s a relay race.”

The Judge Way

When practice ended, the Browns players walked off the field toward their locker room, but Judge lined up the Giants’ players on the goal line and had them do conditioning sprints like it was any other day. Truth be told, the Giants’ entire tempo was at a higher speed than the Browns’ in the early individual portion of practice, too, with bodies constantly moving and no one standing still.

Nicks and bumps

Tight end Cole Hikutini appeared to hurt his foot or ankle while running a route in live drills and hobbled off with the trainers. Hikutini had a strong start to camp, but he dinged up his hip in last Saturday’s preseason opener and now he’s banged up again … Tackle Nate Solder did individual drills but did not participate in any 11-on-11 reps against the Browns. Solder is dealing with an unknown injury, potentially to his shoulder, sustained in practice the week prior to the Jets game … Wide receiver Austin Mack stepped up his workload slightly to individual work but didn’t participate in joint team drills … Jabrill Peppers cramped up and left the field at one point, something that’s become a common occurrence in camp. “Trying to figure it out,” Peppers said … A host of Giants worked on the side with the trainers and did not practice: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), CB Montre Hartage (unknown), edge Elerson Smith (hamstring) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle surgery). Rudolph has not spoken to the media all of camp.