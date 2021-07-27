Andy Dalton is the bridge Bears fans never wanted. But is his ownership of the starting QB role exactly what the team needs?

CHICAGO — Andy Dalton is the bridge that few Chicago Bears fans want built, a placeholder who separates an eager city from its full Justin Fields experience. That Fields action flick is coming soon — but later than many outsiders desire. Which is why Dalton’s entrance into what likely will be his only Bears training camp could have been awkward if he allowed it to be.

Yet when Dalton spoke with reporters for 15 minutes inside Halas Hall on Tuesday afternoon, he was his usual steady, grounded self.

“Andy’s a pro,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “… He’s a guy who knows the game.”

Added general manager Ryan Pace: “You can feel his experience. You can feel his confidence. … He’s just easy to communicate and talk with.”

You’ll hear a lot of similar praise from Bears coaches and players over the next month-and-a-half as Dalton works through camp and the preseason as the team’s designated Week 1 starting quarterback. You’ll also hear Dalton’s own vow to keep his focus, unfazed by the Fields Mania that will only continue to grow.

“I’m the starter,” Dalton said Tuesday. “I knew I signed a one-year deal. And I knew I was going to come in and be the starter, regardless of the situation. That’s my focus. I’m not worried about all the stuff that’s going to be going on with Justin. Because that doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, it’s what I’m going to be doing.”

But Andy, one reporter asked, what’s going to happen when practices open to fans later this week and every Fields highlight throw is greeted with a roar that makes it abundantly clear whom the masses want to be entertained by?

“I’m sure I’ll be making big plays, too,” Dalton responded with a smile. “And hopefully they’ll be cheering the same way. With me being the starter, hopefully they would see that if I’m making big plays, that’s good for everybody.”

Fair enough — even if that sentiment is coated with some necessary denial of the dynamic truly at play.

Until further notice

Dalton is the Bears starter until further notice in part because the Bears coaching staff trusts his experience and believes in his football intelligence and ability to avoid game-losing mistakes. Quite simply, there’s faith that Dalton will consistently know where to go with the football and when to go there, giving the offense a rhythm and steadiness it lacked for much of the last two seasons.

On top of that, the luxury of being able to provide Fields with a longer on-ramp to his career as an NFL starter is something Pace and Matt Nagy strongly believe in.

For now, Bears coaches are still working with Fields on how to properly call plays in the huddle and schooling him on what he needs to see and diagnose before the snap. His learning curve will remain steep through the end of the summer and Dalton’s presence will allow the rookie to grow without being pressured by an unnecessary deadline.

Nagy promised Tuesday that Fields will get a substantial amount of work in the Bears’ three preseason games next month, tests that will help measure the young quarterback’s progress. But the focus for Fields, Nagy emphasized, must remain on each day. Each drill. Each 7-on-7 rep. Each post-practice film session.

The goal is to reach the end of every camp session with approval to check the box next to the “Good day” category. Then move onto the next one.

‘That’s what we all want’

Even after insisting during minicamp in June that Dalton would be the starter in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12, Nagy was pressed again Tuesday to consider a hypothetical, asked what would happen if Fields went through the next six weeks of practice and all three preseason games and absolutely lit it up.

“That would be awesome,” Nagy said. “That would be awesome.”

Since the last weekend of April, Bears fans have been in that kind of best-case-scenario mindset with the quarterback they hope will become a standout starter for the next decade. Nagy understands where everyone’s coming from.

“Trust me,” he said, “just like everybody in our city, I want Justin Fields to be electric. That’s what we all want. But for us, we’re worried about today.”

Thinking practically and applying a realistic growth projection and timeline to Fields’ eventual emergence, the Bears are thrilled to have Dalton behind the steering wheel. And Dalton knows he will be given a fair chance to make the most of his opportunity with an offense that he thinks can be much improved in 2021.

In focus

Ten years ago Dalton was drafted in Round 2 by the Cincinnati Bengals and started in Week 1 of his rookie season. Even as Fields is set to wait his turn, Dalton acknowledged the ways he benefited from gaining that early seasoning with the chance to play right away.

“The best thing you can do is play,” Dalton said. “That’s the best experience you can get.”

True growth accelerates when a quarterback gets his chance to learn different defensive schemes, sees new pressures and figures out everything opposing defenses are throwing at him, Dalton said.

“You’re going to know the offense,” he said. “I mean, you better know the offense. But then it’s seeing how different teams are going to attack you and what you’re going to do and how you’re going to respond. What plays are going to be good against certain looks? The experience was such a big thing.”

Heading into his 11th season, Dalton’s experience — 142 regular-season starts — is a separator. Nagy praised the quarterback’s knack for making anticipatory throws and keeping his playmakers on the same page.

The Bears remain confident they can be back in the playoffs in six months and believe Dalton gives them the best shot to get there.

Still, Dalton’s football intelligence extends away from the field. He should be shrewd enough to understand that Fields is seen as the catalyst to a brighter future for the organization. With that comes a realization that his role as the Bears starter is temporary.

But his production will impact the length of Fields’ wait.

When reflecting on his own rookie season in 2011, Dalton offered a lesson he learned that’s applicable to his current situation.

“You’ve got to have confidence in what you’re doing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what’s gone on before you got there or anything like that. That’s what I learned.

“In Cincinnati when I got there, everybody predicted us to not win a game. And we ended up making the playoffs that year. So you can’t worry about what went on before you (arrived). Put your head down and focus on what you can control.”

The Bears’ first training camp practice is Wednesday afternoon. At this stage, that’s the only thing Dalton is concentrating on.