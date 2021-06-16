Gardner Minshew is the only QB to have won games for Jags in the last two years. Will it matter?

The Jaguars haven't won many games in the past two seasons -- seven, to be exact.

Gardner Minshew was the quarterback in all seven of those victories.

He also was the starter in 13 losses, including his last seven. The Jags lost seven other games last season that were started by either Mike Glennon or Jake Luton and that combination, leading to a 1-15 record, is the reason the team was able to secure the overall No. 1 draft pick to take Trevor Lawrence.

No NFL team uses the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback described as "generational," and then slowly nurtures him. It's almost a guarantee that Lawrence will start on opening day at Houston.

But the hits just kept on coming for Minshew. A month before draft day, with the Lawrence selection a given, the Jaguars signed fourth-year veteran C.J. Beathard on March 24 to a two-year, $5 million contract to compete for the No. 2 job.

Minshew could have demanded a trade. He could have sat out the voluntary OTAs. He could have made his case through traditional or social media.

He did none of those things. Minshew simply went back to work and is letting his performance dictate the Jaguars' next move.

QBs stand out in final minicamp session

The final practice of mandatory minicamp ended on Tuesday with all three quarterbacks, Lawrence, Minshew and Beathard performing well. It was in stark contrast to an OTA session last week in which the defense picked off four passes, including the last two Lawrence threw.

It was Lawrence's best practice of the OTA-minicamp phase as he made all the throws that had the tongues of NFL general managers and scouts hanging out during his three years at Clemson.

Lawrence was especially lethal in the red zone, an area in which he had struggled early during OTAs. One pass to Phillip Dorsett II, in which Lawrence dropped it over Dorsett's shoulder into his hands -- the only place the ball could have gone without being overthrown, underthrown or intercepted -- drew gasps from media and players alike.

Lawrence completed 6 of 11 passes during the team periods and nearly every completion was a work of art.

Jaguars' offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was fairly gushing in his praise of Lawrence after practice.

"Trevor has been a true professional since he has been here," Bevell said. "He's worked tirelessly to learn the offense, to learn the verbiage, to learn his teammates, to improve on the field."

And it hasn't come without some adversity. Lawrence had to rehabilitate a left-shoulder injury (he's right-handed) and has been limited the last few practices after a hamstring injury.

Bevell said Lawrence and the offense have rolled with it.

"Whatever the limitations are, we've just been going with them," Bevell said. "It's really not been a problem. We're still able to get the things we need to."

Minshew's best practice overshadowed

But Lawrence's stellar day on Tuesday dwarfed Minshew's best practice so far.

Getting the first snaps of several team periods, Minshew completed 8 of 11 passes and seemed to connect well with Lawrence's former Clemson teammate and the Jaguars' other first-round pick, Travis Etienne. Minshew threw two touchdown passes to Etienne and dropped another over D.J. Chark's shoulder.

Beathard wasn't bad: 6 of 9, with a nice pass down the sideline to Laquon Treadwell and two red-zone TDs to tight end Tyler Davis.

While the Jaguars coaching staff isn't handing out any jobs for playing against air in the OTAs and minicamp, Lawrence is still likely to be the starter and Minshew and Beathard are neck-and-neck for the backup job.

But will Minshew want to settle for that? Fiercely competitive, he went 6-6 as a rookie after Nick Foles was hurt on opening day, and did it with a swashbuckling style that endeared him to Jaguars fans.

Bevell said Minshew still carries himself as if he is in the team's plans.

"I think he’s a leader ... a lot of charisma," Bevell said. "He does a great job of managing things on the field."

Minshew also has had to learn a third offense in three years in the NFL but that's old hat: he played in four college systems (counting a spring practice at Troy before he played at Northwest Mississippi Community College, East Carolina and Washington State) and was praised by every coach for the ease in which he picked up new schemes.

"He’s been a quick study that way," Bevell said. "I'm impressed with how fast he picks it and communicates with his teammates."

Bevell likes Minshew's persona

Last year was a disaster for everyone but Minshew still had decent numbers, especially with a 16-5 TD pass-to-interception ratio. However, he got into former coach Doug Marrone's doghouse for not reporting a thumb injury to the team training staff and played in only two of the last nine games.

No one knows exactly how Minshew feels about losing any chance to compete for the No. 1 job, then watching the team bring in another player to compete for the backup spot. He hasn't been made available for interviews but seems to have channeled his intensity into proving he still belongs.

Bevell said Minshew still has his carefree outlook on life.

"He's fun to be around," Bevell said. "He's quite a personality."

Based on their NFL careers to date, Minshew has posted better numbers across the board than Beathard: He has played more games, had more starts, won more games and tops Beathard (who has played four fewer games) in yards (5,530-3,469), TD passes (37-18), completion percentage (.630-.586) and passer rating (93.1-81.1).

Minshew also has fewer interceptions (11-13).

The only area Beathard has him beat is taking fewer sacks (46, to Minshew's 60) and less of a tendency to fumble, with 11 to Minshew's 18. When Jaguars' coaches had any criticism of Minshew, it was over his habit of leaving the pocket too early and losing control of the ball.

If economics come into play, Minshew could be traded before the season begins. Beathard's contact included a guaranteed $2.75 million and if he were cut, it would be a dead-money hit of $2.5 million, according to Spotrac.com.

On the other hand, Minshew is making $850,000 and his dead-money hit would be $95,442.

Whatever happens in the future, Bevell is happy with Minshew's performance on and off the field as of the final day of minicamp.

"I like where he's at ... he's really in a good spot," Bevell said. "I like what he's doing for us and I'm glad he's here."

He didn't add, "for now." And if Minshew really wants to stay in Jacksonville, that might be a good sign.