Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s new strength and confidence doesn’t come from ‘stupid, uneducated’ criticisms

Tua Tagovailoa 2.0 has a beard, a new offense to learn this offseason, and hopes the comfort level he has gained after his rookie campaign can kick-start his NFL career in his second season with the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, shared Wednesday he feels significantly healthier after his college hip injury more than 18 months ago, and that his rookie struggles stemmed more from insecurities with the Dolphins playbook than coming back from the serious injury.

And regarding all the noise that followed Tagovailoa’s rookie year — lacking the luster compared to Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow to the rumors once Deshaun Watson demanded a trade earlier this year — Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has a few words for you.

“If you look at his career dating back to college, he’s been put in big positions and made plays. He’s dealt with adversity, injury or whatever it may be, and fought back from that. And he’s also dealt with people saying stupid, uneducated stuff about him that they’re not right about,” Gesicki said in the most passionate comments regarding Tagovailoa since he joined the Dolphins in 2020.

“I’m happy he’s our quarterback,” Gesicki added. “I can tell you that first hand, the guys in the locker room, we all believe in him, we all respect him and we’re all excited about him.”

As for Tagovailoa’s own thoughts on the criticisms, he was thankful Gesicki went to bat for him. But also insisted the outside noise is none of his concern.

“I mean, I appreciate Mike saying that,” Tagovailoa said, “but I’m really focused on making this jump from my rookie year to this upcoming Year 2.”

Tagovailoa finished with a 6-3 record as a rookie, as the 10-6 Dolphins fell one win short of reaching the playoffs in coach Brian Flores’ second season.

As Tagovailoa’s rookie season winded to an end, his chemistry with his receivers and the Dolphins play-calling needed to be better. And Tagovailoa seemingly took the blame for his and the team’s shortcomings down the stretch.

Tagovailoa said he did not have the greatest grasp of the team’s offensive playbook, led by former coordinator Chan Gailey. While former backup Ryan Fitzpatrick had the liberty to change plays and even call his own at times, Tagovailoa said he did not have the comfort level needed to change plays.

“I think last year for me, I wasn’t as comfortable just in general. I wasn’t comfortable calling plays. … I just didn’t have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays, and doing that. I just rode with the play, even if I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was going to try to make it work still,” Tagovailoa said.

Asked for further clarification, Tagovailoa added:

“Actually, what I’m saying is: I didn’t actually know the playbook necessarily really, really good and that’s no one else fault, but my fault. Our play calls were simple when I was in. I didn’t have alerts and checks where now, I feel comfortable and I can maneuver my way through these things now.”

One other thing Tagovailoa also insists: his hip injury, a posterior hip wall fracture and dislocation in Nov. 2019, was not the cause of any apprehension or discomfort as a rookie.

But from a health standpoint, Tagovailoa couldn’t feel any better 18 months after the injury compared to his rehabilitation, recovery, and playing once he cleared the one-year mark.

This season, Tagovailoa has been working with South Florida-based trainer Nick Hicks, who was a former quarterback at American Heritage High in Plantation and is now a co-owner of Per4orm training facility in Davie.

Tagovailoa said he’s been working on more full body workouts where the emphasis has been placed on his shoulders and arms, core, and glutes when working on his legs to support the hip.

Instead of his throws being dependent on just his arm, he wants the full body to play a role in his throwing motion.

“I think my hip feels 10 times better than it did last year and the confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after that injury two years ago,” he said. “As far as in how I feel overall, both physically and mentally, I think I’m at a better stage than I was last year.”

Added Flores: “We’ve seen that from him so far, and hopefully he continues to grow and improve. I see him being more comfortable.”

On the field, Tagovailoa has used the Dolphins’ offseason training activities this month to get his operation down pat.

So, he’s focused on getting to the line of scrimmage, ensuring his teammates can hear his cadence, and that they are lined up properly or set into motion for plays being run. He’s also focused on his pre-snap reads and post-snap reads on defense, with the foresight to know there is still plenty of work ahead.

“I’ve talked to him about a lot of things with [leadership] being a big part of what we’re talking about. So, his presence in the huddle, his presence in the building. But we also talk about everything football specific as well. He’s got to lead that way, too,” Flores said of Tagovailoa.

“If his fundamentals, technique and communication are good, that leads the way for the entire offense and gives us an opportunity.”

As the offseason continues, Tagovailoa knows his improvement on the field will determine how much success the Dolphins can achieve in 2021.

And it will also determine how much noise or criticism he will receive from outsiders regarding his performance.

“I would say there’s no extra motivation for me,” Tagovailoa insists. “It’s really just playing to the standard and the level of expectation of this organization, and also the standard that I have for myself and expectation I have for myself.”