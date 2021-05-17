Chicago Bears rookie Dazz Newsome already is showing the gift of gab: ‘If they want to shut him up, they’re going to have to knock him out’

For a Virginian, by way of North Carolina, it didn’t take long for Dazz Newsome to learn Chicago’s language.

“How about every time I talk to somebody, they tell me their favorite food place before they end the conversation?” the Bears rookie receiver asked reporters during Saturday’s Zoom session.

Talk about reading the room.

The Chicago media throng ate it up, of course, and was more than happy to oblige.

Yours truly offered Giordano’s, when I should have led off with Harold’s Chicken, but fortunately South Sider Joe Lewis, cohost of the “79th and Halas” podcast on The Barber’s Chair Network, corrected my oversight.

There was Portillo’s and Pequod’s and Gibson’s.

Sun-Times Bears reporter Patrick Finley suggested thin-crust pizza at Lou Malnati’s.

ChicagoBears.com writer Larry Mayer agreed on Malnati’s but added: “Our friend Pat, who recommended that and said to go with the thin crust, he’s from California. That’s all you need to know about Pat. You’ve got go with the sausage patty deep dish. That’s what you want.”

Newsome was thankful for the tips but noted: “You know what’s crazy? They ain’t got no Waffle House down here.”

His dad, Myron Newsome, told the Tribune there’s a reason Dazz quizzed reporters (and Twitter followers) about local restaurants: “Dazz is not a big cooker. That’s his main thing, finding somewhere to eat.”

“He didn’t get the cooking trait. Me and his brother (Deon) got that trait,” said Myron, who played linebacker for Virginia Tech, the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes and NFL Europe’s Amsterdam Admirals.

After speaking to Dazz — as well as his relatives — for a few minutes Saturday, it didn’t take long to figure out the former Tar Heel is likely to become one of the more colorful characters among the Bears rookie class.

First off, there’s the razzle-dazzle name.

Myron said he named his son after rapper Dazz Dillinger, one of Snoop Dogg’s cohorts.

“I heard a little bit of him. I mess with him,” Dazz said.

Myron explained: “I used to listen to Tha Dogg Pound and all that. The name sounded good. It was unique. … Deon, his older brother (who played safety at Virginia Tech), I named him after Deion Sanders. It’s just spelled different.”

Dazz said: “Growing up, at first I really didn’t used to like my name when I was little, but then my mom told me that you’re going to like it when you get older. By the time I got to high school, I did start to like my name a lot because I never met nobody named ‘Dazz.’ ”

“He never told me he didn’t like the name,” Myron said. “People always got it confused, like, what’s the name? He’d say, ‘Dazz,’ and they’ll be like, ‘Jazz? Taz?’ Everything but ‘Dazz.’ It’s Dazz. D-A-Z-Z is his name. They called him everything but that.”

It should’ve been “BaDazz,” based on some childhood stories Myron was more than happy to share.

There was the birthday party when Dazz was about 5 or 6 and he received boxing gloves as a gift.

“I said, ‘All right, Dazz, don’t hit nobody,’ ” Myron said. “As soon as I said that, he turned around and punched his cousin right in the face.”

Myron remembered another story from when Dazz was about 2 and Deon was 6, when Myron paid a friend a visit while the boys waited in the car.

“I said, ‘All right, I’ll be right back, I’m going to go talk to Fonzie right quick, my homeboy Fonzie.’ … Next thing I know, Dazz done punched Deon in the nose. Deon gets out the car, hands full of blood. … Like, he’s 2 years old and punched his brother in the nose.

“Deon was messing with him. He went on and stole off on him.”

Grandfather Lloyd Newsome, 72, recalled how intense Dazz was about playing little league football.

“The night before, he was always putting on pads so he’d be ready for the next day. He was always punctual for that,” Lloyd said.

Myron laughed when reminded of it.

He would check on Dazz while he was sleeping and, “I’m like, ‘Man, why he got all this stuff (on)?’ He’s got all his stuff on except his helmet and shoulder pads. … He’d have his jersey on sometimes, but he’d always have his pants and his pads on.

“After that, I just stopped messing with him. That’s part of his game routine, I guess.”

Myron recalled another routine: how Dazz would never eat until after the game, “except the little orange they give him at halftime.”

“I don’t know why,” Myron said. “He never ate anything. It definitely wasn’t nerves because he wasn’t never scared of nothing.”

That attitude carried through to Dazz’s years at Hampton High School and on to North Carolina, where he spent four seasons.

Despite his smallish frame (the Bears list him at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds), his father said, “He’s fearless.”

“It doesn’t matter who they put in front of him or who hits him or whatever, if they ain’t knock him out, he’s going to talk the whole time,” Myron said. “If they want to shut him up, they’re going to have to knock him out.”

We’ll see how being the Mouth from the South works out against NFL defensive backs.

Confidence is not a problem, though, just like Dazz’s hometown idols Allen Iverson and Tyrod Taylor, who played at Hampton High, where Myron is an assistant coach. A young Dazz watched Taylor from the sidelines.

“We really just came from a tough neighborhood. I figure that’s just how everybody is,” Dazz said. “You’ve got to get it or you don’t, or they’re going to talk bad to you.”

Before he can “get it” at the NFL level, the sixth-round draft pick has been focused on getting through the humbling experiences of his first minicamp, such as getting his alignments down.

“That’s been the toughest thing for me,” he said.

Newsome has been holed up in a hotel room, but at some point he plans to really explore Chicago for the first time — and all those food suggestions.

“I’m going to go check them out when I get out of minicamp.”