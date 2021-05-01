NFL draft: Rams’ defensive line picks on Day 3 eager to play with Aaron Donald

LOS ANGELES — Bobby Brown, Earnest Brown and Chris Garrett played at different colleges, but they share one quality:

All admire Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald — and cannot wait to be on the field with him.

Bobby Brown, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, Earnest Brown, a defensive end from Northwestern, and Garrett, an edge rusher from Division II Concordia-St. Paul, were among the players the Rams selected Saturday as the NFL draft concluded with Rounds 4 through 7.

Asked what they thought about joining a defensive front that includes Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, the draftees beamed.

“It feels like an out-of-body experience,” Bobby Brown said, laughing, during his videoconference.

Said Earnest Brown: “It’s the best feeling in the world, especially Aaron Donald.” Added Garrett: “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

A day after drafting wide receiver Tutu Atwell in the second round and linebacker Ernest Jones in the third, the Rams executed trades with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans to move back and increase their number of picks from five to seven. They chose Bobby Brown, Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell and Central Florida receiver Jacob Harris in the fourth round, Earnest Brown in the fifth round, and Maryland running back Jake Funk, Notre Dame receiver Ben Skowronek and Garrett in the seventh round.

“Their skill sets are different, but I think they really fill out the (position-group meeting) rooms that they’re going into,” coach Sean McVay said. “There’s a vision that we have for them and how they fit.”

The Rams addressed needs at many positions but did not draft an offensive lineman. That came a year after they drafted only one — Tremayne Anchrum — with their final pick in the seventh round .

“It’s a reflection of the confidence of the group that we do have in place,” McVay said, “and just kind of how things shook out.”

The departure of center Austin Blythe via free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs left the Rams without a starting center. McVay and general manager Les Snead have said that Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton could start at the spot and that others were versatile and capable of moving to the position.

Allen, a fourth-year professional, started nine games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He did not play last season.

McVay cited the 2019 season, when multiple Rams linemen suffered injuries, as a time when young players gained experience that is paying off now. He noted that Chandler Brewer, who opted out last season, has opted back in.

There are 11 offensive linemen on the roster. Snead said the line was “probably as deep a group that’s played as I’ve ever been a part of.”

Although the Rams chose not to draft an offensive lineman, they selected three players — Atwell, Harris and Skowronek — who might provide McVay with more wrinkles for a passing attack that features new quarterback Matthew Stafford and new receiver DeSean Jackson.

“I expect us to be much better and I expect us to be one of the better ones in the league,” McVay said.

The Rams entered the draft with a need to create depth along the defensive front. In March, the Rams traded veteran lineman Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions, and lineman Morgan Fox signed with the Carolina Panthers.

On Saturday, they moved to address those voids by selecting Bobby Brown with their first pick.

“I would say my game is disruptive, period, point blank,” Brown said.

A round later, they chose Earnest Brown.

“I feel like I’m a versatile player,” he said. “I could play outside, inside. I think that’s what Northwestern had me do to get prepared for the next level, so I feel like I could play anywhere.”

Rochell, who could compete to replace Troy Hill at slot cornerback, and Harris were was among the picks that might also fill special teams roles for new coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

“I’m open to playing and being used wherever I’m needed,” said Harris, who could be developed into a hybrid tight end role. “And that’s just kind of my mindset going into this, is wherever I’m needed to play, whether that’s receiver, tight end, I’m open to doing that and diving in.”

The Rams announced they agreed to terms with nine undrafted free agents: receivers Landen Akers (Iowa State) and Jeremiah Haydel (Texas State), offensive linemen Alaric Jackson (Iowa) and Jordan Meredith (Western Kentucky), defensive lineman George Silvanic (Air Force), outside linebacker Max Roberts (Boston College) and safeties Paris Ford (Pittsburgh), Jovan Grant (Merrimack) and Tory Warner (Brigham Young). The Rams are expected to agree to terms with more undrafted free agents.