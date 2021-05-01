Steelers trade up into 5th round to take Wisconsin defensive end

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers traded with the Miami Dolphins to jump into the fifth round and select Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk.

The Steelers didn't have a fifth-round pick and needed depth along the defensive line. So they gave up a fourth-round draft choice in 2022 to the Dolphins to take Loudermilk (6-6 1/2, 274), an explosive and athletic three-year starter who was also an accomplished baseball and basketball player in high school.

Loudermilk was the second defensive player in a row selected by the Steelers after they began the draft by taking four offensive players.

They finally broke their string of drafting offensive players when they took Texas A&M inside linebacker Devodrick "Buddy" Johnson with the second of their two fourth-round picks in the NFL draft on Saturday.

Johnson (6-0 1/2 , 229) is considered a run-stopping linebacker who spent the past two seasons trying to tackle his new teammate, Najee Harris. He led the Aggies in tackles each of the past two seasons, but also had three passes defensed and an interception return for touchdown last season.

Johnson gives the Steelers depth on the inside behind starters Devin Bush and Vince Williams.

"I feel I can do whatever — stopping the run, stopping the pass," Johnson said. "This league is changing a lot. You have to run and move. I'm looking forward to getting out there and showcasing my talents. I'm sure the Steelers will be proud of their draft pick."

Johnson was the second Texas A&M player in a row drafted by the Steelers, who selected Aggies tackle Dan Moore Jr. with the first of their two picks on the fourth round.

Moore was the fourth offensive player in a row taken by the Steelers, the first time since 1984 they selected four consecutive players on the same side of the ball to start a draft.

Moore (6-5 1/2 , 309) is a long-armed tackle (84 1/2 -inch wingspan) who put together a strong senior season and Senior Bowl performance to improve his stock in the draft. It capped a career that began when he de-committed from Oklahoma State to sign with Texas A&M and included 37 starts with the Aggies.

"This is a guy who started over 30 games in the SEC," said offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. "There are a lot of guys in this league who played in the SEC. He's more than ready to compete and accept the challenge."

Moore gives the Steelers four offensive tackles along with Chuks Okorafor, Zach Banner and free-agent pickup Joe Haeg and all but precludes any possibility the Steelers will bring back Alejandro Villanueva. However, some NFL people think Moore might be better suited at guard.