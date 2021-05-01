Trey Lance ‘grateful’ to receive Jimmy Garoppolo’s text upon joining 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo’s text messages, or lack thereof, have been playfully mocked by 49ers teammates over the years, specifically George Kittle.

Well, Garoppolo looks ready to play the role of a welcoming mentor to Trey Lance.

“He sent me a text last night,” Lance said Friday on 95.7 The Game with Damon Ratto & Kolsky. “I was super thankful and grateful for that, for him reaching out.

“It meant a lot to me and I’m super excited to get to work, get to meet him and learn as much as I possibly can from him.”

So much for a cold war or onset of a quarterback controversy.

“Jimmy knew what the deal was,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday night, noting he’s talked to Garoppolo and seen him in Zoom meetings ahead of the draft. “Jimmy’s been great.

“Jimmy is, you know, taking it as a business approach. But I think he’s excited for right now, just talking to him. He’s ready to come here, get back to being healthy, playing with our team and, if we have to compete, I know he’s ready to compete.”

General manager John Lynch expressed having had “good communication” with Garoppolo and called it “heartwarming” to hear that Garoppolo’s text to Lance was the first the incoming rookie saw. “That’s pretty special, and it speaks to his class,” Lynch said.

Garoppolo has not been made available for comment since Jan. 4, a day after the season.

Lance, his younger brother and their parents flew by private jet Friday from Cleveland to San Jose for his official 49ers welcoming. No in-person press conference was held.

“Every time you see him in person, the size of him, he’s a big man and it fires you up,” general manager John Lynch said.

Lance will wear jersey No. 5.

Earlier Friday, 49ers legend Jerry Rice was on the same radio station and referred to Lance as a Ferrari, saying: “They have their Ferrari. I had the opportunity to talk to this kid. His family is very stable, backing him 100 percent. He’s very intelligent and we talked about that ‘it’ factor, making players better around him, and he has that.”

Lance’s response: “That was pretty cool to hear. … I’d love to get in contact with anyone and learn as much as I can about this organization. it’s a special place and the people before me made it special.”