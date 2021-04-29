Zach Wilson is next in line to be Jets QB of the future after going No. 2 in NFL Draft

The wait is finally over and the Jets believe they have their quarterback of the future (again).

Gang Green shocked the NFL world by selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Alright enough jokes.

After Wilson dazzled at his pro day in March with throws that set the internet on fire, and when the Jets traded former first-rounder Sam Darnold to the Panthers in April, this pick was solidified.

The Jets are getting a fantastic talent in Wilson.

Wilson, 21, has emerged as the consensus second-best quarterback in this draft class behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who went No.1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2020, Wilson led BYU to a 11-1 record. He finished with 3,692 passing yards, completed a career-best 73.5% of his passes with 33 touchdowns and added 10 scores on the ground.

The 6-2, 214-pound prospect’s play style includes a lightning quick release, a strong arm and playmaking ability that creates explosive off-platform throws reminiscent of two Super Bowl MVPs: the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. Along with talent his work ethic and competitiveness are exceptional.

Wilson’s skill set fits in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s offense, who will be running a west coast scheme like Kyle Shanahan’s with the 49ers.

The Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas era will be defined by this pick.

[More Jets] Jets can’t ignore running back in draft, Gang Green should take flight by day 2 »

The Jets know they must do the opposite of everything they did with Darnold, who struggled in his three seasons after Gang Green traded up to select the ex-USC star with the third overall pick in 2018. They need to make sure Wilson has weapons to throw to, get him a strong offensive line and provide him with an efficient running game. Also, they must revamp the defense that allowed 28.6 points per game last season.

This will alleviate the pressure on Wilson while he develops through his first few years in the NFL.

This is Saleh’s first year as a head coach, but he’s been in organizations that have dealt with rookie quarterbacks. He’s been on multiple defensive-minded staffs that have dealt with developing a young quarterback.

Saleh was hired in a Defensive Quality Control role for the Seattle Seahawks when they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012 and was the linebacker coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they drafted Blake Bortles in 2014.

Saleh saw up close what worked in Seattle and what led to disaster in Jacksonville.

If it works, their tenure here will be a success, if not, Gang Green will be in this position again in a few years. Now it’s time to create an environment for Wilson to thrive.