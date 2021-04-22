Is Lance the 49ers’ new favorite at No. 3? Pundits continue NFL draft quarterback carousel.

First, it was Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Then it was Alabama’s Mac Jones. Now, with the NFL draft just a week away, it’s North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Yes, we’ve officially hit peak draft rumor season when each new report needs to be viewed through a cynic’s lens. Every draft pundit, reporter or former NFL executive would have us believe he or she has exclusive insight on which of the three quarterbacks the 49ers will take with the third overall pick next Thursday night.

Only 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch truly know which guy the team intends to choose as it looks for a long-term replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo. And while they’ve been adept at keeping that a secret, it hasn’t deterred the experts from guaranteeing us they know who the new 49ers rookie quarterback will be.

The rumors and proclamations began as soon as the 49ers pulled off the massive deal with Miami to move from the No. 12 pick to the No. 3 pick on March 26. With Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence virtually guaranteed to be taken by Jacksonville at No. 1 and the Jets expected to grab BYU’s Zach Wilson next, the 49ers are essentially on the clock to grab the third quarterback in this year’s class.

The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen dropped the latest draft bombshell of sorts when he revealed Wednesday that Lance will be the 49ers’ choice.

“I’m hearing it’s Trey Lance. That’s what I’m hearing now,” Eisen said confidently. “I’m hearing the kid is supremely talented physically, and neck-up smart and also really wants to learn.”

Lance, who turns 21 next month, is the most intriguing of the three prospects because of his cannon of an arm, ability to make plays on the run as well as his ability to limit turnovers. Lance threw 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in 2019 while leading North Dakota State to the FCS Championship. Many scouts believe he has the highest ceiling among the 49ers’ three options.

Of course, only a day earlier Adam Schefter, ESPN’s resident NFL newsbreaker, reported the 49ers were focused elsewhere with their pick.

“Oh, it’ll be Mac Jones,” Schefter said matter-of-factly on ESPN Radio.

Jones’ throwing accuracy, timing and anticipation have all been highly touted and he also earns top marks for his ability to quickly process things. On the other hand, Jones’ athleticism and arm strength can’t be described as top-notch.

Nonetheless, one anonymous NFL quarterback coach told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that Jones is “the most advanced” quarterback in this year’s class.

“Jones is gonna walk in Day One and just have to flip terminology because he’s gonna know pro football. He’s been coached by (Steve Sarkisian at Alabama),” the NFL assistant said. “He understands run checks, understands moving protections — not that these others don’t, but he’s on a different level.”

One NFL executive is dubious of the Jones sentiment, though, and isn’t buying he’s heading to San Francisco.

“I don’t think there’s any way in hell they’re taking Mac Jones. He’s not good enough,” the executive told The MMQB’s Albert Breer. “The Shanahan offense has worked with a multitude of types of quarterbacks. But it really flourished when it had a big athlete with a big arm like John Elway running it. I just think you’re moving up for the special athlete.”

Then there’s Fields, the Buckeyes’ quarterback who dazzled in the College Football Playoff, and was almost immediately identified as the consensus 49ers’ pick when they acquired the No. 3 pick.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Fields was praised for his intelligence, toughness and athletic ability, all of which helped Ohio State beat Clemson on its way to the national championship game against Alabama. His strong arm and uncanny accuracy, coupled with the ability to extend plays with his feet, make him an obvious choice for the 49ers, say some experts.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi of The Athletic shot down the notion Fields is what the 49ers are looking for, though.

“Justin Fields is not gonna go No. 3. That’s what I’ve heard,” Lombardi said on SiriuxSM’s The Wrap with Patrick Meagher. “I love the people on Twitter who are like weathermen. Seriously. where are you getting your information?

“You’ve got better sources than me? Good luck. I’m just telling you — if it’s not Mac Jones, it’s Trey Lance.”

The conflicting 49ers draft reports certainly haven’t helped the oddsmakers do their jobs. A week after installing Fields as the -125 favorite over Jones (+120) and Lance (+350), DraftKings Sportsbook reversed course and listed Jones as the new favorite this week. Jones at -110 now leads Fields (+110) and Lance (+400).

Jones? Fields? Lance? The 49ers’ choice truly seems to be anybody’s guess at this point. For Shanahan, the master of misdirection plays, this play couldn’t have been schemed any better.