Cincinnati Bengals reveal new uniforms the team calls ‘bold, sleek and iconic’

It’s been more than 30 years since the Cincinnati Bengals last won a playoff game, so the franchise is changing things up for the 2021 season.

Well, they will be wearing new uniforms.

“Our fans have wanted new uniforms for many years, and today represents the start of an exciting new era in Bengals history,” Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals’ Director of Strategy and Engagement, said in a statement on the team’s website. “Our new uniforms are bold, sleek and iconic. We designed them to be recognizable and timeless, like the Bengals helmet.”

The Bengals said this is their first uniform change in 17 years. What do you think of the new look? This video shows quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon, and receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd (and others) modeling the new threads:

Here are more photos of the uniforms:

Whether you like the Bengals new uniforms or not, there’s no denying it’s a big upgrade over the old ones pic.twitter.com/X4NGZrlLNW — (@stripe_city) April 19, 2021

The Bengals website says there are “white, black and orange jerseys with three styles of pants. The stripe pattern on the shoulders of the jerseys was simplified to create a bold design in addition to the removal of the color blocks. ...

“The jersey numbers are classic with a twist, with inspiration drawn from the Bengals’ uniforms of the 1980s. The team preserved the outline of the numbers, while adding a sharp angle to mimic the modern design of Paul Brown Stadium and the claw marks of a ferocious Bengal tiger. And in keeping with a sleek and simpler thematic, the stroke from the nameplate was removed.”

The striped helmets will remain the same, the team said.