Dan Wiederer: The Andy Dalton signing by the Bears is far from sexy. But what were you expecting?

CHICAGO — Maybe you’re one of those people whose eyes are frequently caught by the billboards along the expressway.

Wait? Powerball jackpot? Seven hundred thirty-two million? Whoa!

The next thing you know, you’re at the counter of a White Hen forking over $10 for quick picks and eager to hold a license to dream the grandest dreams.

Maybe that’s an occasionally exciting life approach — to be guided by imagination and hope and to allow yourself to entertain brief moments of exhilarating fantasy. But more often than not, reality eventually wins. The lottery tickets wind up in the recycling can. A familiar letdown sets in.

See where we’re headed with this? Feel the parallels in that analogy to the existence so many Chicago Bears fans have been living for the past month and a half?

All those nights photoshopping a Bears jersey onto Deshaun Watson suddenly feel fruitless.

All those days dreaming of a blockbuster trade to bring Russell Wilson to Chicago have come up empty.

The Bears made a practical but uninspiring move Tuesday, agreeing to give Andy Dalton a one-year, $10 million deal in an effort to solve their vexing quarterback conundrum. That contract will become official when the league year begins Wednesday.

The Bears were no doubt attracted to Dalton’s leadership and experience, his accuracy and decision-making. And if he rediscovers top form, he could help guide the team back to the playoffs next winter.

But this is far from the magnificent payday so many had envisioned.

So now here you are with those crumpled-up Powerball numbers in one fist and a half-eaten bag of Cheez-Its in the other. It all leads to a shrug and a disappointed head shake.

Maybe next time.

As for anyone bold enough to be foaming at the mouth with outrage over the Dalton addition, to be incensed by such a move, what exactly were you expecting?

Just browsing

With free agency officially starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, here’s a reminder of what the quarterback shelf looked like inside the NFL’s annual March flea market.

Dak Prescott? Unavailable. He signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Jameis Winston, in whom the Bears reportedly had at least some interest? He chose to stay in New Orleans with Sean Payton and the Saints.

Cam Newton? Last week he opted for a return to New England, where Bill Belichick and the Patriots are going on a major spending spree.

Ryan Fitzpatrick? He turns 39 the day before Thanksgiving and will make the Washington Football Team his ninth franchise in 17 seasons.

Jacoby Brissett? Tyrod Taylor?

Alex Smith? A.J. McCarron?

Would any of those quarterbacks have knocked your socks off? Really?

The truth is that, for the Bears, the Dalton signing isn’t all that outrageous. Or even impractical. The Bears had to do something to fortify their talent and depth at quarterback. And short of a league-shaking trade for one of the game’s biggest stars, they were always going to be likely to emerge from free agency with a middle-of-the-road veteran who will be asked to spark an offense in need of revival.

Sure, it would have been terrific if the Bears had been able to pull off a trade for Wilson or Watson. But neither of their teams — the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans — was obligated to make such a trade and certainly not without getting a massive return in talent and draft capital that the Bears likely couldn’t have provided.

So now?

Dalton will come in and compete for the starting role or slot in as an experienced backup. If the Bears take a big swing at drafting a quarterback next month — still a very real possibility — Dalton has a chance to become their bridge to the future, a trustworthy mentor to a promising rookie.

And if he plays well, the Bears can be a playoff contender in 2021.

When in need

The Bears would be foolish to sell anyone on a best-case scenario above those possibilities. And they would be naive to discount the possibility that Dalton might not be much better than Nick Foles, the only quarterback currently under contract for 2021. Foles struggled significantly in his seven starts last fall despite all the intangibles he brought.

In a worst-case scenario, the Bears’ modest investment in Dalton might burn to ashes like the team’s 2017 acquisitions of Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez, whose arrivals produced big headlines and a lot of immediate reaction but little on-field production.

Last season in Dallas, Dalton played 11 games and completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards with 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a pedestrian 87.3 passer rating.

By comparison, Mitch Trubisky made 10 starts for the Bears last season, including the playoffs, and completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,254 yards with 17 TDs, eight interceptions and a 93.8 rating.

So, yes, this might feel like a slight downgrade for a team that made it known solving the quarterback crisis is its top priority this offseason. Again.

But that quest was always going to have an extremely high degree of difficulty. And Tuesday’s transaction was born of necessity as the Bears came to grips with their realistic options.

Great expectations

Sure, a few months ago, the prospect of trading for Watson seemed so tantalizing. Until it became readily apparent the Bears likely wouldn’t have enough capital to stay in the auction hall for such a demanding bidding war.

For a brief period in February, there were social-media-fueled rumors that the Bears were the front-runners to land Carson Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. But Wentz preferred to reunite with Frank Reich in Indianapolis, steered his ship accordingly, and the Bears never really made a bold push for a deal.

(As it turned out, Eagles GM Howie Roseman was mostly trying to drive up the price in that trade while a bunch of wannabe insiders created a Twitter cyclone with their wild guesses.)

For the last three weeks, there was “Russell Mania” in Chicago after Wilson listed the Bears among three other franchises he would consider playing for if he were to be traded in 2021. But many around the NFL found it hard to believe the Seahawks would launch the franchise quarterback who has helped them to eight playoff appearances in the last nine seasons because of growing tension in their relationship.

(As it turns out, the Bears’ efforts to persuade the Seahawks to trade Wilson were rebuffed. The Seahawks made it clear they have no intention to do such a thing right now and showed an admirable awareness that starting over at the sport’s most important position is hard damn work.)

Who knows where the Wilson saga goes next and which concoct-your-own-deal proposal will twist the national sports debate shows in circles? But the Bears have been forced back into their own reality, stuck in their middle-tier existence and fighting to rise from their current state of averageness with a new quarterback in Dalton, who registers as so very average himself.

There was always justification for fans to dream bigger than that for this latest version of “The Great Bears Quarterback Hunt.” But expecting the wildest dreams to become reality at Halas Hall was a lot like, well, banking on a nine-figure Powerball win.

Tuesday will be remembered as the day the sugar high became a crash, the day Andy Dalton became a Chicago Bears quarterback.

It remains to be seen what happens from here. But at the very least, realistic expectations must be set.