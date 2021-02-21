Xavien Howard’s attorney: Dolphins star cornerback not involved in shooting at former agent’s home

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard’s name appears on police documents in the “additional names list” portion for an unsolved Atlanta-area shooting from last summer in which no one was hurt but one round pierced a child’s playroom.

The home is owned by sports agent Damarius Bilbo, who represented Howard until he was fired in late October.

Dunwoody, Georgia, police on multiple occasions have requested an interview Howard, but he has declined to speak with them directly.

Howard has been in communication with Dunwoody’s police through his attorney Darren Heitner, who said on Sunday he has spoken with the investigating officers multiple times, and has even sought updates on the case’s status.

“Xavien was not involved in this incident and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise,” Heitner said speaking on Howard’s behalf.

Also named in the June 29 police report about the shooting were Ray Gibson, 29; Angelica Brown, 27, whose car was spotted at the crime scene; and Leonardo “Ken” Underwood, 45, an associate of Howard, who appeared to be in contact with Gibson multiple times on the day of the shooting before it happened, according to a report by The Miami Herald.

The Dunwoody police department was not available for comment, or to provide an update on the case Sunday morning.

According to a league source, the Dolphins have had knowledge of this matter for months, and are aware of Howard ending his business relationship with Bilbo, who negotiated the five-year, $76.5 million extension the cornerback signed with Miami before the 2019 season.

Biblo leads the football division of Klutch Sports Group, which is owned by LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul.

Howard and Biblo had a contract grievance that was settled over the summer. After it was settled, Howard kept Bilbo on as his agent for three months until firing him.

Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions and was a candidate for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honors, has since signed with South Florida-based agent David Canter. But until Canter gets Howard a new deal, Bilbo will receive a commission on the four years that remain on his current deal, which will pay the cornerback $12.1 million this season, and has the potential to pay him $13 million in 2022.

However, this year concludes the final portion of the guaranteed money aspect of the deal, and Howard and his camp have been pushing to get the contract reworked, likely so he could regain his status as one of the NFL’s three highest-paid cornerbacks.

Last offseason the Dolphins signed Byron Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that guaranteed him $46 million, and the deals Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey and Tre’Davious White got last offseason turned Howard into the sixth highest-paid cornerback in the league.