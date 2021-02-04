Marshawn Lynch launches Oakland-centric marijuana venture: ‘Diamond-infused’ blunts

Marshawn Lynch has not been shy about making money off his NFL image, and now he has a new business plan that suits his vibe well.

The former Raiders running back is releasing a new brand of “diamond-infused” marijuana products, Dodi Blunts, which will be available only in the Bay Area.

Marijuana caught Lynch’s eye as an investment opportunity because the industry “has the ability to raise up Black and Brown communities — and I intend to lift up those who I can,” Lynch said in a press release. “Plus, dodi allows me to share with the world. What gets me (and my fam) in our zone, so others can get on my level.”

“Dodi” is a slang term that refers to high-quality cannabis.

The blunts will launch in March at 24 select dispensaries in the Bay Area, and Dodi plans to expand to more cannabis products thereafter.

Dodi users “will experience the highest, richest potency from palm leaf-wrapped blunts infused with THCa diamonds presented in a reusable blunt tube,” the press release said.

Jeff Goldenberg, a founder of partner company 2nd and Goal Ventures, explained in a phone interview that THC diamonds are a form of extract from the cannabis plant, and they are the most potent at around 99 percent THC, which is the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana. Goldenberg said Dodi’s blunts won’t be that strong, though, as the diamonds are infused into traditional cannabis flower inside the palm leaf wrap.

“Ultimately the reason people want (diamond infusion) is because it’s strong,” Goldenberg said. “It’s kind of like beer and wine stepping up to liquor.”

Lynch has been involved in other culture-focused business ventures, including BeastMode — his clothing line — and dabbling in the worlds of sports betting, eSports and collectibles.

Partnering with the former Raiders, Seahawks and Bills star will be 2nd and Goal Ventures, a corporation founded last fall out of Toronto. Goldenberg has worked in “white label” marijuana products in Canada, creating products for licenseholders to sell on their own.

He said that the brand is singularly focused on the Bay Area, eventually hoping to make Oakland and blunts as synonymous as Kentucky and bourbon.

“Like Marshawn says, almost all the best weed in California comes from the north and moves south,” Goldenberg recounted.

Dodi also announced in its news release that it was working with the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization that advocates for criminal justice reform, particularly focusing on those imprisoned on marijuana-related charges.

Goldenberg did not get into specifics but said Dodi plans to support the Last Prisoner Project financially and is considering using employment as a way to support those released from prison on non-violent offenses as they transition back into civilian society.