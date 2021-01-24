Photos: See the action from Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with the Buffalo Bills

Read Next

A source close to Duce Staley confirmed an NBC Sports report that the Eagles’ running backs coach and assistant head coach will ask out of his contract to explore other coaching opportunities. The request almost certainly will be granted.

Staley wants to meet with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie over the next few days, the source said, to thank Lurie for Staley’s 17 years with the organization -- seven years as a running back and then 10 years as an assistant coach, interrupted by the final three seasons of his playing career, which were spent in Pittsburgh. Staley, the Eagles’ longest-tenured assistant, is one of the few remaining links to the Andy Reid era, having played under Reid from 1999-2003 and having begun his coaching career under Reid in 2011.