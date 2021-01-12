Football
Raiders fumble announcement of new defensive coordinator on Twitter
Ken Whisenhunt and Gus Bradley were on the same Chargers coaching staff from 2017 until last October.
That’s when the Chargers fired Whisenhunt as offensive coordinator. However, there are still many photos of him in Chargers colors circulating.
This apparently led to a mix up with the Raiders social media team on Tuesday.
The Raiders hired Gus Bradley, who had been the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, for the same position in Las Vegas. The Raiders shared the news on Twitter with a photoshopped picture.
One problem: it was a photo of Whisenhunt.
Naturally, people noticed the gaffe.
And the jokes started soon after, perhaps even before the Raiders deleted the tweet and shared the news again with the correct image that this time wasn’t photoshopped.
