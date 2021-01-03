Jaguars’ Doug Marrone may have coached final game in 28-14 loss to Colts

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone paced the sideline and encouraged his players to play to their strengths just like any other game.

But if Sunday's regular-season finale against Indianapolis was Marrone's last game, his players did little to help him make a case to keep it until after they trailed by a 20-0 deficit.

They came out flat, uninspired but fought back to make it a competitive game before losing 28-14 to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After a 1-15 finish and franchise-worst 15 consecutive game losing streak, the Jaguars are expected to move on from Marrone, and he could know his fate as early as Monday by owner Shad Khan.

Marrone, who has a year remaining on his contract, speculated last week that changes were likely, but he wanted to close out the season with a win. That didn't exactly work out as Marrone hopes with his defensive unit getting gashed early and often by Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. He already had 106 yards rushing in the first quarter. The Colts had three runs of 20 or more yards in the first quarter, including Taylor ripping off a 56-yard run.

Taylor enjoyed a breakout game with a career-high 253 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns.

The Colts (11-5) were inspired to avenge a 27-20 loss to the Jaguars in the season opener and they also needed a win to clinch an AFC playoff berth.

The Jaguars were just playing out the string in a season unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused all 32 teams in the league to enforce strict protocols for safety.

Despite the drawbacks, Khan appears to desire more success for his franchise. Though the franchise has not confirmed, the Jaguars have shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to replace Marrone possibly.

On Saturday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Meyer has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources.

Despite losing 20 of his last 28 games, Marrone survived last season. But there appears to be a more assertive push from Khan to make necessary changes to turnaround his struggling franchise this time around.

Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell on Nov. 29 after a 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns for a then franchise-record 10th consecutive loss. Under Caldwell's direction since 2013, the franchise fared 39-87.

The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick last week after the New York Jets won their second game after starting 0-13. Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick.

Marrone's inability to get consistent play at quarterback was one of his biggest problems this season, along with glaring defensive deficiencies under coordinator Todd Wash for the previous three seasons.

Marrone stuck with veteran quarterback Mike Glennon over Gardner Minshew for the second consecutive week. Marrone said he didn't think any one decision regarding who started at quarterback, or any other position, would move the needle one way or the other at this point.

After completing just four of his first 10 attempts, Glennon finally found a rhythm in the second quarter.

He had a stretch extending into the third quarter of completing 13 passes in a row on consecutive drives that helped the Jaguars cut a three-score deficit to 20-14 midway in the third quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game playing 81 different players this season, the most in the NFL. The Jaguars had problems throughout the season with injuries. It resurfaced Sunday again with top receiver DJ Chark missing the game with a shin injury, and rookie Collin Johnson was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury. Rookie running back James Robinson missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Starting left tackle Cam Robinson was forced out Sunday with a wrist injury and starting cornerback Greg Mabin suffered a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars defense had too much turnover this season and was too young after general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired on Nov. 29, traded too much talent that included former defensive captain Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye, starting safety Ronnie Harrison and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Marrone and Caldwell also didn't recognize the deficiencies in their offensive line and were unwilling to overhaul the unit. But the unit's poor play was exposed again Sunday, giving up a season-high six sacks.