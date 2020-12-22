Bucs practice-squad quarterback Josh Rosen headed to 49ers

TAMPA, Fla — Prominent Bucs practice-squad quarterback Josh Rosen has been signed to the 49ers’ active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported Tuesday afternoon.

Rosen is expected to back up C.J. Beathard for San Francisco, which has been decimated at the position by injuries to Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 10th overall pick (by the Cardinals) out of UCLA in the 2018 draft, Rosen was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad on Sept. 8 and has spent the past three months working daily alongside Tom Brady. He was spotted at Tampa Bay’s walkthrough practice Tuesday.

San Francisco will be Rosen’s fourth organization in less than three years. He was traded to the Dolphins in April 2019 after Arizona drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, then became expendable again when the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in April.