Brad Biggs: If Bears are going to sneak into the playoffs, the defense needs to lead the way. That means stopping Dalvin Cook is the top priority.

CHICAGO — Much of the Chicago Bears’ success is hinged on the premise their defense will be the best of the four units on the field each Sunday when stacking up the offenses and defenses of both teams.

That has been the case many weeks, certainly in Sunday’s blowout of the Houston Texans and the Week 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But it hasn’t added up to as many wins as the Bears had hoped for as they head to Minnesota for what amounts to an elimination game in the NFC playoff race against the Vikings with both teams entering at 6-7.

For all the recent focus that has been on the offense, which finally has come out of hibernation, if the Bears are going to make the next three weeks interesting, they’re going to lean on the defense. It’s the best and maybe only chance they have of overtaking the Vikings and Arizona Cardinals (7-6) in the hunt for the seventh seed and final wild-card spot.

Sure, it comes across as fanciful when considering the team is only one victory removed from a six-game losing streak, but it’s what the players and coaches have to motivate them for the stretch run and it’s going to be the reality now with an expanded playoff format. Mediocre teams still are going to be in the hunt every December.

“There is a sense of urgency around here,” said defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, whose unit rallied against the Texans after two uncharacteristically poor performances. “You saw when they came back for the first time (Wednesday). There’s a sense of urgency from a physical standpoint, a mental standpoint and then our preparation is vital. It’s a confident group that we have on defense. They prepare well. They’ll go play well.”

Giving the Bears optimism is their track record against running back Dalvin Cook — who enters with 1,352 yards, second in the NFL, and 14 rushing touchdowns, tied for first. Cook has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry in four games against the Bears, his lowest total against any opponent he has faced more than once.

The Bears bottled up Cook for most of the Week 10 meeting at Soldier Field, limiting him to 33 yards on 19 carries until defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was sidelined with a hamstring injury late in the third quarter. Without Hicks anchoring the front, Cook ran for 63 yards on 11 attempts the rest of the game.

The Vikings offense is centered around Cook and the outside-zone running scheme Gary Kubiak operates. The passing game reflects the running plays, and quarterback Kirk Cousins is best when he’s outside the pocket and operating in play-action. As dynamic as rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been — he leads the team with 65 receptions for 1,078 yards (16.6 average) and seven touchdowns — and as consistent as veteran Adam Thielen is — he had two of his team-high 12 touchdown catches against the Bears — the offense runs through Cook and his ability to threaten defenses.

The Bears have succeeded because their front seven matches up well against the Vikings offensive line. It’s not just Hicks or nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was the fulcrum of the run defense the previous two seasons, but the fit of the entire defense.

Former Bears offensive coordinator John Shoop used to talk about it taking a village to run the ball. The same effort is required to stop the run, especially with the Vikings having the ability to strike over the top when Cook is a decoy.

“It’s swarming, disciplined game-tackling,” Pagano said. “Setting great edges, not getting cut out of your gaps inside, backside chase mechanics. It starts one way and that stretch-cut scheme that Kubiak runs, they do a phenomenal job. And so it’s all 11, again, working as one. And then when that’s all said and done, violently tearing off blocks and running to the football with a sense of urgency and passion and getting as many hats on this kid as we can get. It ought to sound like BB’s off a tin can. That’s the only way you stop this great runner.”

The pass rush finally broke out against the Texans, no small task against shifty Deshaun Watson, totaling seven sacks, their most in a game since 2005 and as many as they totaled the previous five games combined. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack dominated, and the rest fell into place.

“I think he just finally said, ‘OK, regardless of who they put on me, one, two, three, whatever it is, I’m taking this thing over. We’re not going to be denied a win today,’ ” Pagano said of Mack. “He and the other guys, they went out and did just that. That was a dominant performance. We’ve seen games like that before. You guys have seen it out of him. We need the same thing this week out of him. He’ll do that.”

Cousins has been sacked 10 times the last two weeks, a function of the Vikings trailing the Bucs and needing to rally against the Panthers the week before. But it’s also a sign that the Bears should be able to apply pressure with the hope of generating some takeaways. Cousins has lost a fumble in four consecutive games.

It figures to be a low-scoring affair. Six of the last seven meetings have totaled 40 points or less, the kind of games that can swing on a turnover.

The Bears have been better on offense of late. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been effective, they’ve been efficient in the red zone and David Montgomery has run well the last three weeks.

But if the Bears have visions of winning and having something to play for when they head to Jacksonville, Fla., the following week, they need a signature defensive performance. A loss will not eliminate them from postseason contention, but odds would be heavily stacked against a team that has been in a rut.

“We’ve been looking for it, and we finally got a good complementary football game and got a victory where I think everybody on the team feels like they contributed and had something to do with it,” safeties coach Sean Desai said. “That just helps builds some confidence in everybody. We’ve had that all the time, but as you all know, sometimes you need the results to reinstill that.”