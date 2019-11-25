Buccaneers defensive tackle makes NFL history as heaviest player to catch a TD pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

NFL history was made Sunday during the Tampa Buccaneers’ 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The, um, big moment came when Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston.

“I scored? I thought that was a dream,” Vea told reporters with a laugh. “Jameis looked at me (in the huddle) and was like, ‘You better get set, Vea.’ I was like, ‘Oh damn, here it comes.’ I gotta give it up to Jameis. He threw me a dime and I caught it.”

Vea didn’t even think about spiking the ball. He’s going keep that souvenir. This was his touchdown:

Vea, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 347 pounds, set a record as the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer shared a list of the heaviest players to score a touchdown:

