Buccaneers defensive tackle makes NFL history as heaviest player to catch a TD pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta.
NFL history was made Sunday during the Tampa Buccaneers’ 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The, um, big moment came when Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston.

“I scored? I thought that was a dream,” Vea told reporters with a laugh. “Jameis looked at me (in the huddle) and was like, ‘You better get set, Vea.’ I was like, ‘Oh damn, here it comes.’ I gotta give it up to Jameis. He threw me a dime and I caught it.”

Vea didn’t even think about spiking the ball. He’s going keep that souvenir. This was his touchdown:

Vea, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 347 pounds, set a record as the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer shared a list of the heaviest players to score a touchdown:

