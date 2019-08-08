Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sense extra urgency to Bears’ season: ‘You don’t always get this chance. So you have to take advantage of it.’

It's a gorgeous Tuesday morning at Olivet Nazarene University and Khalil Mack is standing behind a pulpit, preaching from the book of "C-Wood." The topic is urgency, and the Bears' best player is trying to describe exactly how he feels in the team's quest to chase down a Super Bowl trophy.

Still, as with many of the lessons Mack has learned since he broke into the NFL in 2014, this one traces back to early wisdom he gleaned from Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson.

If Mack needs a six-word mantra to scribble on the whiteboards at training camp or to paint onto the walls at Halas Hall, here it is. Part of C-Wood's gospel.

We're running out of time, man.

This is what Woodson instilled many years ago. This is the lesson former Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck also helped drive home. This is the message Mack will occasionally vocalize in case his relentless work habits aren't making it clear enough.

He grins.

"All those older dudes let us know at an early point in my career that, 'Man, we ain't got no time to waste. We're trying to win. We're old, we're trying to win,' Mack says. "That's the same thing (right now). Same mindset.

"We're running out of time."

To be clear, Mack just celebrated his 28th birthday in February. He's not exactly ancient. His current megadeal with the Bears runs through the 2024 season. He's going to be here awhile. So is it still possible that every time he takes the field, even for routine, grindy practices at training camp, he's hearing a ticking clock?

"Absolutely," Mack insists. "You've got to win. We've got to win now."

This is the setup for the 2019 season in Chicago, where realistic Super Bowl hopes have the Bears feeling confident and energized. But there's also a Jack Bauer vibe to their work. There has to be. The extra urgency and purpose. That tinge of motivational anxiety. Those high-pitched beeps in the back of players' minds that the clock is ticking.

We're running out of time, man.

It's Matt Nagy's job to keep his players working with the proper mindset, to dream big, focus small and understand the golden opportunities that seem to be within reach.

On April 15, when the Bears regathered in Lake Forest to begin their offseason program, the timing was perfect. Nagy, an avid golfer and passionate hoops fan, had two compelling examples to remind his team that some of sports' coolest triumphs come after indescribable disappointment.

Nagy himself had just returned from Augusta, Ga., where a day earlier, Tiger Woods had won the Masters for his first major championship since 2008.

Woods had been deep into the valley on every physical and emotional level. Divorce. Back surgeries. A game less sturdy than a kindergartener's Lego tower. His glory days were long gone. He plummeted from No. 1 in the world to No. 1,199. There were widespread proclamations that he was finished for good. But Woods never stopped clawing. He dug in. He found his swing and rediscovered his mojo. And on the second Sunday of April, he collected his fifth green jacket.

Six days before that, the University of Virginia won the college basketball national championship, the first in program history. That euphoric accomplishment came one year, two weeks and three days after the Cavaliers had suffered the greatest embarrassment in NCAA tournament history, becoming the first No. 1 see to lose to a No. 16 seed with a 74-54 defeat to Maryland-Baltimore County.

That's why it made sense for Nagy to compile clips of Woods at Augusta and of Virginia guard Kyle Guy and his teammates at the Final Four. Nagy showed those to his players, reminding them how powerful perseverance and drive can be.

"When I see those clips and I reflect on what that means to me as an athlete, I think about guys who can clutch up when it's needed," guard Kyle Long said. "That's how Kyle Guy was. That's Tiger. And that's what Nagy wants us to do – to be at our best when we need to be."

Sure, these Bears have Cody Parkey's heartbreaking "double doink" to work past. So what? Big deal.

For Nagy, it's about making fully certain the 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles isn't the game that defines this group.

"You see those things," Jackson says, "and it's about the comeback. You think about falling short. You think about the critics and the negative vibes. And then you see how they bounced back and prepared in a way where they were ready when those pressure situations came back again. ... It's a little thing. But for me, it's cool. It's remembering that mindset of never getting too high or too low. And it's a reminder that players make plays."

As young as these Bears are, this is not a naive team, a group too inexperienced to realize just how cruel and cutthroat the NFL can be. All this legitimate Super Bowl talk doesn't allow them to skip from Labor Day to New Year's Eve and just show up for the playoffs. They can't cheat the process.

Akiem Hicks knows as much. Hicks will turn 30 this season. He's in his eighth year in the NFL, battle-tested and battle-scared and fully aware that a team this good has to seize hope and potential and turn it into accomplishment.

Hicks has been with three teams and played 109 career regular-season games. He has been discarded and rediscovered. He has taken his game to new heights, signed a major contract extension and made the Pro Bowl. Yet still he has only tasted the playoffs three times.

"You don't always get this chance," Hicks said. "You don't get that chance, man. So you have to take advantage of it. And if you get more guys at a young age understanding that, you'll have a better chance of getting to where you want to go."

Hicks knows he has to pepper his younger teammates with that message. He can't promise his words will get through.

"There's no guarantee," he says. "There's no guarantee that somebody will take the message you're trying to give. But if you just keep repeating it and keep hammering it in, hopefully enough of it will stick so that when we get to that moment and we're in that big game like we were last year, guys are going to say, 'Man, I don't know if I'll ever get back here. So I have to try to kill it right now.'"

Hicks vividly remembers his first playoff setback – a 26-24 divisional-round loss to the Eagles in 2013, when he was with the Saints. The defeat was disappointing. The Saints had won 11 games that season and had five players selected to the Pro Bowl; they were positioned to sustain their success. They had no doubt they'd return to the postseason dance in 2014.

Sound familiar?

"I'm like, 'OK. We're a super-good team, there's no way we're not going to go back,' " Hicks recalls.

Until they didn't go back.

In 2014? A 7-9 record. Unforgettable disappointment. "It starts to sink in," he says.

Since January, Nagy has constantly warned his players about avoiding the complacency trap, hoping they won't see the exhilarating 2018 run as a guarantee of 2019 success, as a tempting invitation to feel they have arrived.

During training camp, Nagy repeatedly has referenced the January loss to the Eagles as a reminder that last season meant only so much. "We didn't win a playoff game," Nagy says. "So what did we really accomplish? We haven't done anything."

That message is understood. But Long would also dispute the last part. "Trust me," Long says, "I've been on teams that haven't done anything."

Long is the second-longest-tenured Bear on the roster behind Sherrick McManis. Long lived through four last-place season and two coach firings.

Through that lens, Long knows last year definitely meant something. Most of all, it was proof that when a group of energetic, selfless and united players dial in on each and every day's work, high-level success becomes possible.

Nagy's complacency warnings are understandable. But to the players, it's also a needless worry.

"That's just not us," Jackson says.

If anything, these Bears are wired in a way that would make them more vulnerable to becoming overly tight, to being so dialed in on pursuing a Super Bowl championship that they forget to enjoy their climb or properly contextualize their stumbles. But even that, Jackson says, is highly unlikely.

"That's the thing with this group, man," the All-Pro safety said. "We've never had that trait to be too uptight or overthink things or start pressing."

The Bears understand they have to keep each other in that head space. Over the offseason, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and receiver Taylor Gabriel reminded each other that as the Bears take this next step, they have to remember why 2018 was so enjoyable and productive.

The back-and-forth reminder between Gabriel and Trubisky remains constant: Live in the moment.

Said the Bears quarterback: "Last year, we kind of rode this wave. And it was a lot of fun but we didn't actually realize what we were doing. We were just going through it. So we've just got to make sure that whatever we accomplish, whatever we do this year, we have to live in the moment and really enjoy it. Because we've got something special. These are really good people we're around. Some great friends, great brothers. We've got to truly enjoy it."

Mack knows the potential for these Bears, a group with more than enough talent and chemistry to rise to new heights. But the All-Pro pass rusher also understands how to remain where his feet are right now, resisting any urges to look ahead or let bluster replace hard work.

In 2016, in his second season in the league, Mack and the Raiders went 12-4 and broke a lengthy playoff drought for the franchise. Sound familiar?

The next season, the Raiders lost 10 times and finished third in the AFC West. Injuries were a problem. Momentum couldn't be generated. And those C-Wood sermons echoed around inside Mack's brain.

You've gotta win. We've got to win now.

The 2019 Bears are listening.

Says Mack: "Ultimately, your mindset can't change. You can't think you're too good. You've got to have your head down, stay humble and grind. That's what it's all about."