Dave Hyde: This Dolphins’ plan of pain in focus with Howard, Mills signings

Well, give the Miami Dolphins credit. They're following their plan of pain. They made Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL on Thursday, hours after picking right tackle Jordan Mills off the Buffalo Bills' discard pile.

There's the plan in two moves. One team's treasure and another team's trash. It's not really a plan for this season, either, as much as one for the following season. Or, really, the season after that. In 2021, they'll be ready to think about winning something meaningful again.

That's the $76.5 million bet on Howard. The idea is a few Januarys from now, at 28, he'll be a healthy and elite cornerback as the window of winning starts to open. There's no reason to think that can't happen. Then again, it's football. Howard has had a couple of knee surgeries and, well, football ages players in dog years. We'll see.

Here's the bigger, short-term bet: They survive with a lineup full of players like Mills, really. This isn't a dollar bet, as in the case with Howard. The Dolphins only paid $3 million for one year of Mills, who is 28 and started every game the past four years in Buffalo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The hope is Mills is serviceable enough to get a proper read on quarterback Josh Rosen. That's it. That's the game within the game this season. The jury is out on that, too. Consider a good pro and average tackle in Ja'Wuan James got a $52 million dollar deal in Denver this offseason. Mills replaces James at $3 million.

No, Mills isn't guaranteed the right tackle job, with backup Zach Sterup returning and sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince arriving. Just as third-round pick Michael Dieter isn't guaranteed a starting job. And enough can be pieced together to find some capable backups on a line that gave up 52 sacks last year and has been an annual concern for nearly two decades.

The real bet here is on offensive line coach Pat Flaherty – just as this plan now turns to the coaching staff to identify and develop some talent. The assistants met with media on Thursday between the announced signing of Mills and Howard and sketched their ideas on players and plans.

Flaherty is the almost exception on this staff. He's a coach with deep experience at the position he's working. He's been an NFL line coach for nearly two decades. He has Super Bowl rings from the New York Giants. His standards are set, even as he changes from Jacksonville last year to the Dolphins.

He repeated words like, "excited" and "fired up," and said he gets goosebumps just going out to practice.

"I've been coaching a little bit as you can tell," he said. "My black hair is turning gray. Now it's turned to nothing ... If I ever – the first day of training camp or the 20th day of training camp – don't have those goosebumps, game day don't have goosebumps, I guess it's time to go and sit in a rocking chair and smoke a cigar."

That's why you love coaches. That and, well, they always believe. Sometimes when no one else thinks this team has much talent like this season.

"I'm a coach, I feel like we got enough," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "I feel confident in our coaches to coach those guys to get things done, how we want to execute it, and I feel confident in our players understanding the concepts, understanding what we're trying to get done and getting 11 guys on the same page. So I always feel there's enough."

Take the pass rush. Graham doesn't look like most of us and see a problem with returning defensive ends Charles Harris and Jonathan Woodard having one sack each last year. He sees a defensive mosaic to be created.

"The beauty about the pass rush, and I've always said this, is it's very fluid," Graham said. "Everything is very fluid. As you watch it and you try to get an understanding of it, you can take advantage of it in different ways, different shapes, different forms and different people."

It's a plan of potential, as these coaches see it. It's one of pain, as I do. Maybe we're both right?