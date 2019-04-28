Football
Here are the 2019 NFL Draft capsules and team-by-team grades
Grading each team’s NFL draft class a day after the draft ends is sort of like grading a marriage while they’re cleaning up from the wedding. But, here we go...
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Rd. 1: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Rd. 2: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Rd. 2: Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Rd. 3: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
Rd. 4: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Rd. 5: Delonte Thompson, S, Alabama
Rd. 6: Keesean Johnson, WR, Fresno State
Rd. 6: Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia
Analysis: After you draft your franchise QB, do you get him weapons or protection first? Arizona got Murray the former, but better come up with the latter before Murray gets Jim Plunkett-ed.
Grade: B-
ATLANTA FALCONS
Rd. 1: Christopher Lindstrom, G, Boston College
Rd. 1: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Rd. 4: Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
Rd. 4: John Cominsky, DE, Charleston
Rd. 5: Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh
Rd. 5: Jordan Miller, CB, Washington
Rd. 6: Marcus Green, WR, Louisiana-Monroe
Analysis: So, in a pass heavy league, opposing quarterbacks sit in their passing pockets as comfy as in Eames Chairs, it’s a strong D-line draft but you spend your only two picks in the first two rounds on the O-line? Here’s some D for you, Falcons.
Grade: D
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Rd. 1: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Rd. 3: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
Rd. 3: Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
Rd. 4: Justice Hill, RW, Oklahoma State
Rd. 4: Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma
Rd. 4: Iman Marshall, CB, USC
Rd. 5: Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M
Rd. 6: Trace Mcsorley, QB, Penn State
Analysis: Two wide receivers for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw to and the FBS record-holder in sacks to replace Terrell Suggs. The last pass rusher drafted out of Louisiana Tech: Hall of Famer Fred Dean, who retired a few quarterbacks and offensive tackles.
Grade: B+
BUFFALO BILLS
Rd. 1: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Rd. 2: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
Rd. 3: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
Rd. 3: Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi
Rd. 5: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
Rd. 6: Jaquan Johnson, S, UM
Rd. 7: Darryl Johnson, DE, North Carolina A&T
Rd. 7: Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College
Analysis: Ed Oliver messed up many an offense’s Saturday, but he might need some more physical maturity before he can do the same on Sunday. Like the offensive picks, but one of them could’ve been a cornerback.
Grade: B-
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Rd. 1: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
Rd. 2: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi
Rd. 3: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Rd. 4: Christian Miller, DE, Alabama
Rd. 4: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Rd. 5: Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida
Rd. 6: Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
Rd. 7: Terry Godwin, WR, Georgia
Analysis: Need some hell coming off the edges, go get some fast, athletic defensive demons from Alabama and Florida State to get around the corner. The Grier pick feels like a “Why not? shot.
Grade: B
CHICAGO BEARS
Rd. 3: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
Rd. 4: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
Rd. 6: Duke Shelley, CB, Kansas State
Rd. 7: Kerrith Whyte, RB, Florida Atlantic
Rd. 7: Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State
Analysis: The Bears dealt their first-round pick to Oakland as part of the package for Khalil Mack in a deal liked by everybody but analytics geeks and NFC North quarterbacks. They weren’t set to come out of the draft with many more firm assets and they didn’t.
Grade: C-
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Rd. 1: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Rd. 2: Drew Sample, TE, Washington
Rd. 3: Germaine Pratt, LB, North Carolina State
Rd. 4: Ryan Finley, QB, North Carolina State
Rd. 4: Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State
Rd. 6: Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
Rd. 6: Deshaun Davis, LB, Auburn
Rd. 6: Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
Rd. 7: Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State
Analysis: Management in the ‘Nati must think opponents are going to stop themselves, going by the way they didn’t do anything about that porous defense until their third pick. Have they looked at the rest of the AFC North?
Grade: D-
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Rd. 2: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Rd. 3: Slone Takitaki, LB, BYU
Rd. 4: Sheldrick Redwine, S, UM
Rd. 5: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Rd. 5: Austin Seibert, K, Oklahoma
Rd. 6: Drew Forbes, G, Southeast Missouri State
Rd. 7: Donnie Lewis, CB, Tulane
Analysis: The Browns traded their first rounder for WR Odell Beckham and smartly spent their first three picks on defense. But win a playoff game in your first 20 years of existence before spending a fifth-round pick on a kicker.
Grade: B-
DALLAS COWBOYS
Rd. 2: Trysten Hill, DT, UCF
Rd. 3: Connor McGovern, G, Penn State
Rd. 4: Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis
Rd. 5: Michael Jackson, CB, UM
Rd. 5: Joe Jackson, DE, UM
Rd. 6: Donovan Wilson, S, Texas A&M
Rd. 7: Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
Rd. 7: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon
Analysis: The first rounder went to Oakland in the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper. The two fifth-rounders from UM might be what the draftniks embrace as “value picks” at need positions.
Grade: B
DENVER BRONCOS
Rd. 1: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Rd. 2: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Rd. 2: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Rd. 3: Dre’mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Rd. 5: Justin Hollins, DE, Oregon
Rd. 6: Juwann Winfree, WR, Colorado
Analysis: Pick an Iowa tight end, you get the benefit of the doubt. Pick a big-arm, little-pocket presence quarterback after you picked Tim Tebow, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler, you get just doubt.
Grade: C-
DETROIT LIONS
Rd. 1: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Rd. 2: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii
Rd. 3: Will Harris, S, Boston College
Rd. 4: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
Rd. 5: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Rd. 6: Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion
Rd. 6: Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland
Rd. 7: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
Rd. 7: P.J. Johnson, DT, Arizona
Analysis: We know what we said about Iowa tight ends in the Denver section. But needing D-linemen in a D-line thick draft, might’ve wanted to do something about that in the first three picks.
Grade: C
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Rd. 1: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
Rd. 1: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
Rd. 2: Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
Rd. 3: Jace Sternberger TE, Texas A&M
Rd. 5: Kingsley Keke, DE, Texas A&M
Rd. 6: Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo
Rd. 6: Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
Rd. 7: Ty Summers, LB, TCU
Analysis: Needing playmakers to put around Aaron Rodgers, the Pack didn’t get around to that until the third round. Gary’s turned first-round talent into third-round production and Savage brings a small-but-sticky-in-coverage package.
Grade: C-
HOUSTON TEXANS
Rd. 1: Tyus Howard, OT, Alabama State
Rd. 2: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
Rd. 2: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
Rd. 3: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
Rd. 5: Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
Rd. 6: Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan
Rd. 7: Cullen Gillaspia, RB, Texas A&M
Analysis: Houston’s fine young quarterback Deshaun Watson got sacked 62 times last year and needed a tight end. The Texans took care of their man in the first two rounds and got a needed cornerback.
Grade: A
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Rd. 2: Rock Ya-sin, CB, Temple
Rd. 2: Ben Banogu, DE, Texas Christian
Rd. 2: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Rd. 3: Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford
Rd. 4: Kharl Willis, S, Michigan State
Rd. 5: Marvell Tell, S, USC
Rd. 5: E.J. Speed, LB, Tarleton State
Rd. 6: Gerri Green, DE/LB, Mississippi State
Rd. 7: Jackson Barton, T, Utah
Rd. 7: Javon Patterson, C, Mississippi
Analysis: They might’ve reached on Banogu, but at least they spent their draft adding to an improving defense. That cursing you heard was AFC South defensive coordinators thinking about dealing with Campbell’s 4.3 speed opposite T.Y. Hilton.
Grade: B+
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Rd. 1: Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky
Rd. 2: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Rd. 3: Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
Rd. 3: Quincy Williams, S, Murray State
Rd. 5: Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple
Rd. 6: Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
Rd. 7: Dontavious Russell, DT, Auburn
Analysis: You can’t have too many pass rushers who can swing positions these days, so we’re not going to hate on the Josh Allen pick. But if one of his positions was wide receiver or running back, we’d feel a lot better about this draft.
Grade: C+
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Rd. 2: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
Rd. 2: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Rd. 3: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
Rd. 6: Rashad Fenton, CB, South Carolina
Rd. 6: Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State
Rd. 7: Nick Allegretti, G, Illinois
Analysis: The Chiefs defense had more problems than just staying onside last year, so management spent free agency and the draft trying to cut Kansas City’s vulnerability in shootouts.
Grade: B+
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Rd. 1: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Rd. 2: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Rd. 3: trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls
Rd. 4: Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame
Rd. 5: Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
Rd. 6: Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston
Rd. 7: Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati
Analysis: The Chargers couldn’t find a cornerback they liked? Otherwise, a pretty basic filling out for a good team that needs to get over the New England hump this year or next.
Grade: B
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rd. 2: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rd. 3: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
Rd. 3: David Long, CB, Michigan
Rd. 3: Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
Rd. 4: Greg Gaines, DT, Washington
Rd. 5: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
Rd. 7: Nick Scott, S, Penn State
Rd. 7: Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
Analysis: Did we miss the Rams replacing center John Sullivan, whose option they declined? Otherwise, hard to fault these selections, even waiting until the third round to draft Todd Gurley’s injury replacement.
Grade: B
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Rd. 1: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Rd. 3: Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
Rd. 5: Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin
Rd. 6: Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State
Rd. 7: Chandler Cox, RB, Auburn
Rd. 7: Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
Analysis: Wilkins tape’ and charisma created the weird feeling that the Dolphins definitely got something right in round one. Second round picks usually blow up in the Dolphins’ face the way Acme products did The Coyote. Will trading a second for Josh Rosen do the same?
Grade: B-
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Rd. 1: Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
Rd. 2: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
Rd. 3: Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State
Rd. 4: Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma
Rd. 5: Cameron Smith, LB, USC
Rd. 6: Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas
Rd. 6: Marcus Epps, S, Wyoming
Rd. 6: Olisaemeka Udoh, OT, Elon
Rd. 7: Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
Rd. 7: Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
Rd. 7: Olabisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State
Rd. 7: Austin Cutting, LS, Air Force
Analysis: Spent the first four rounds on need, although they must really like Bradbury because they needed defensive linemen, too. If you’re going to have almost enough sixth and seventh round picks to fill out a practice squad, might as well draft a long snapper.
Grade: A-
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Rd. 1: N’keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Rd. 2: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Rd. 3: Chase Winovich, DE/LB, Michigan
Rd. 3: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
Rd. 3: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Rd. 4: Hjalte Froholdt, OG, Arkansas
Rd. 4: Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
Rd. 5: Byron Coward, DT, Maryland
Rd. 5: Jacob Bailey, P, Stanford
Rd. 7: Ken Webster, CB, Mississppi
Analysis: The Pats drafted guys to their own specs, grabbed a punter and took a Pick 4 shot at a quarterback. You know, the things they always do and do right just enough to be a two-generation dynasty.
Grade: B
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Rd. 2: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Rd. 4: Chauncey Gardner, S, Florida
Rd. 6: Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
Rd. 7: Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame
Rd. 7: Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho
Analysis: The Saints’ 2019 first-round pick went to Green Bay in 2018 so they could move up for defensive end Marcus Davenport. Maybe that’ll look better in a couple of years after Davenport actually starts a game.
Grade: D+
NEW YORK GIANTS
Rd. 1: Daniel Jones, Duke
Rd. 1: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Rd. 1: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
Rd. 3: Oshane Ximines, DE/LB, Old Dominion
Rd. 4: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
Rd. 5: Ryan Connelly, LB, Wisconsin
Rd. 5: Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
Rd. 6: Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn
Rd. 7: George Asafo-adjel, OT, Kentucky
Rd. 7: Chris Slayton, DT, Syracuse
Analysis: If Daniel Jones isn’t starting by the end of this season, take this down another letter grade. Maybe Giants-philes wanted more from the Odell Beckham trade, but if Jones and two of the other top 5 picks work out, they’ll get over it.
Grade: B
NEW YORK JETS
Rd. 1: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Rd. 3: Jachal Polite, DE/LB, Florida
Rd. 3: Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
Rd. 4: Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
Rd. 5: Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Rd. 6: Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers
Analysis: Sam Darnold’s could wind up somewhere between Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but the Jets might get him beaten down into Archie Manning. And beating up the other team’s QB isn’t compensating for that.
Grade: D
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Rd. 1: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Rd. 1: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Rd. 1: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Rd. 2: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Rd. 4: Maxx Crosby, DE/LB, Eastern Michigan
Rd. 4: Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
Rd. 4: Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
Rd. 5: Hunter Renfrow, WR, Clemson
Rd. 7: Quinton Bell, DE/LB, Prairie View A&M
Analysis: With Mike Mayock handling a draft that has three first round picks, the only person who could screw this up is Jon Gruden. The Jacobs pick screams Gruden, and even that just seems … ambitious.
Grade: A-
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Rd. 1: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Rd. 2: Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Rd. 2: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Rd. 4: Shareef Miller, DE/LB, Penn State
Rd. 5: Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
Analysis: We’re all for keeping Carson Wentz healthy. But maybe the Eagles should’ve done more to make sure he doesn’t have to put up 35 points a game to get wins.
Grade: D+
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Rd. 1: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Rd. 3: Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo
Rd. 3: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
Rd. 4: Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
Rd. 5: Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan
Rd. 6: Sutton Smith, DE/LB, Northern Illinois
Rd. 6: Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama
Rd. 6: Ulysees Gilbert, LB, Akron
Rd. 7: Derwin Gray, OT, Maryland
Analysis: Undersized Devin Bush made play after play up in beefy Big Ten country for three years. Ignore Johnson’s 40 time and ask the DBs who chased him into the end zone about his speed.
Grade: A-
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Rd. 1: Nick Bosa, De, Ohio State
Rd. 2: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Rd. 3: Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor
Rd. 4: Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah
Rd. 5: Dre Greenlaw, LB, Arkansas
Rd. 6: Kaden Smith,TE, Stanford
Rd. 6: Justin Skule, OT, Vanderbilt
Rd. 6: Tim Harris, CB, Virginia
Analysis: Social media whatever, Nick Bosa looks like a baller. But taking a punter in the fourth round and not addressing offensive linemen and cornerback need until the sixth round, practice squad picks?
Grade: C-
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Rd. 1: L.J. Collier, DE, Texas Christian
Rd. 2: Marquise Blair, S, Utah
Rd. 2: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Rd. 3: Cody Barton, LB, Utah
Rd. 4: Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
Rd. 4: Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest
Rd. 4: Ugo Amadi, CB, Oregon
Rd. 5: Ben Burr-kirven, LB, Washington
Rd. 6: Travis Homer, RB, UM
Rd. 6: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State
Rd. 7: John Ursua, WR, Hawaii
Analysis: A lot of needs had Seattle shopping in many aisles, picking each level of defense, offensive line and wide receivers in the first four rounds. Looks like they bought well.
Grade: A-
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Rd. 1: Devin White, LB, LSU
Rd. 2: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Rd. 3: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
Rd. 3: Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
Rd. 4: Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
Rd. 5: Matt Gay, K, Utah
Rd. 6: Scott Miller, WR, Bowling Green State
Rd. 7: Terry Beckner, Jr., DT, Missouri
Analysis: For 40 years, when the Bucs have been good, their defense did the heavy lifting. They got all down with the defense, then celebrated by taking a kicker in the fifth round.
Grade: B+
TENNESSEE TITANS
Rd. 1: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Rd. 2: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
Rd. 3: Nate Davis, G, Charlotte
Rd. 4: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
Rd. 5: D’andre Walker, DE/LB, Georgia
Rd. 6: David Long, LB, West Virginia
Analysis: Ironic that with all the happy madness of the draft being in Nashville, the hometown team’s draft seemed about as “Meh. OK” as the hometown team.
Grade: C
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Rd. 1: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Rd. 1: Montez Sweat, DE/LB, Mississippi State
Rd. 3: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
Rd. 4: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
Rd. 4: Wes Martin, G, Indiana
Rd. 5: Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama
Rd. 5: Cole Holcomb, LB, North Carolina
Rd. 6: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
Rd. 7: Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison
Rd. 7: Jordan Brailford, DE/LB Oklahoma State
Analysis: Haskins doesn’t just have a big gun, it’s a big gun with sniper accuracy. How well the game in his head evolves could say whether this is a great draft or just a nice one.
Grade: B+
