Vic Fangio insists, after a big Bears win, his prevailing emotion is relief (and occasionally satisfaction)

The question came in early October during Vic Fangio's weekly waltz with the media. A surprising Bears season had come alive with Fangio's defense propelling a 3-1 start. In the previous game – a 48-10 drumming of the Buccaneers – the Bears had recorded four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
On six of 10 possessions, the defense forced either a three-and-out or a turnover. So here was Fangio, the mastermind of an emerging unit, standing at a lectern in one of his trademark gray sweatsuits with his trademark hard-to-impress tone, trying to articulate his perspective on the Bears' sudden rise.
Fangio was asked if he was allowing himself to get at least a little excited.
"No," he answered quickly, in the most Charlie Brown of tones.
The room broke into a chuckle.
"Sounds like you guys knew the answer to that one," Fangio added, fully aware of his hard-to-satisfy reputation.
Still, Fangio had to be feeling some bursts of exhilaration as he watched this group's ascent, right?
At that time, the Bears had just put together their first three-game winning streak in five years. Wouldn't a run like that have Fangio waking up with a little extra pep in his step?
"Unfortunately, no," he asserted. "I wish I did. Trust me. The pain of losing does not equal the excitement of winning."
Four weeks later, with the Bears still in first place, the defense still dominating and Fangio's unit coming off a blowout win in Buffalo in which it scored two touchdowns while allowing just one, the topic resurfaced. After the defense collected four sacks and four takeaways; after Eddie Jackson and Leonard Floyd had visited the end zone; after the Bears had taken poor Nathan Peterman and given him a three-hour panic attack, what exactly was Fangio feeling as he boarded that return flight from New York?
"Relief," he insisted. "I mean, I enjoy it. Don't get me wrong. But there's a (deep exhale). ... I'm not doing cheetah flips and cartwheels. But I'm glad we won."
Three-quarters of the way into a feel-good season, it's possible the only person in Chicago not doing cheetah flips over the resurgence of the Bears defense is the man entitled to enjoy this the most.
Instead, Fangio insists, after big wins and dominant defensive performances, his prevailing emotion is relief. And occasionally satisfaction – if he allows it.
On Sunday, Fangio's defense will take its biggest test of the season, matching up against a Rams team that averages 439.9 yards per game and has topped 30 points 10 times.
And while a suddenly giddy football city will be amped for Sunday's prime-time electricity, Fangio will be jonesing most for that postgame feeling of relief.
The 60-year-old coordinator acknowledges the degree of difficulty of this week's game. Start with Rams running back Todd Gurley, a touchdown machine who consistently stresses a defense as both a runner and a receiver. Continue with young quarterback Jared Goff, on pace to break Kurt Warner's franchise record for passing yards in a season. Look at the way the Rams use the play-action game, more than any other team in the league and arguably as well as anybody.
And – oh, yeah – 32-year-old coach Sean McVay is justifying his reputation as an offensive savant, a shrewd play caller capable of slicing through the best defenses.
That's why Fangio kept repeating himself Thursday at Halas Hall.
"Really good players, really good scheme, really good play caller," he said.
With that respect, though, there wasn't an ounce of trepidation. More of an eagerness to see how the Bears perform.
"The assignment this week is tougher than usual," Fangio said. "But that can happen any week in the league. We accept the challenge."
To hear Bears coach Matt Nagy describe it, there isn't anyone he would rather have scheming to slow the Rams. Nagy highlighted Fangio's indefatigable study efforts and his 32 seasons of NFL experience as major advantages. And, he said, it's not just this year's Bears production that's important. Fangio's history with other top-tier defenses has enhanced his credibility.
"When you have that," Nagy said, "you feel comfortable. And that garners trust from your players. They feel it."
Even with Fangio's consistently tempered enthusiasm, it would be unfair and wholly inaccurate to cast him as a Belichick-level grouch, a killjoy who can't fully appreciate success.
In fact, on Thanksgiving, cornerback Prince Amukamara said Fangio was the happiest he had ever seen him.
And how did Amukamara know? It was the extra vigor in Fangio's postgame handshake.
"He also gives you that little extra grin," Amukamara said.
That was the day the Bears beat the Lions 23-16 at Ford Field with a defense that was running on fumes but came up with two clutch fourth-quarter interceptions to save the day. Fangio found plenty to critique in his film review of that victory. It was hardly his defense's most dominant effort. But he absolutely loved the mettle his players showed, their refusal to lose plainly obvious.
"These guys have the ability to reach down and grab a little extra from the reserve tank," Fangio said. He pointed out it was Kyle Fuller who had the clinching interception that afternoon, 11 weeks after he dropped a potential clinching pick at Lambeau Field.
"He's come back from that," Fangio said, "and made a play. Now he feels like he can do that again."
Fangio also noted the Bears deployed a defensive wrinkle on that play in which Khalil Mack's top job was to run right into running back Theo Riddick, thus eliminating him as a possible target and prompting Matthew Stafford to fire the end-zone shot toward his tight end.
"That really helped the outcome of the play," Fangio said. "You find those things when you watch the tape."
Those are the kinds of things that really satisfy Fangio. A play's nuances. A player's growth. A defense's overall grit and unity.
Frequently, after studying his team's performances, Fangio will find an abundance of minutiae he can't wait to highlight.
"It'll be Eddie Goldman taking on two blocks and dominating," Amukamara said. "You'll see it on the film and Vic will emphasize it and it's like, 'Dang! That's why that play worked for us.' "
Added linebacker Danny Trevathan: "Vic sees that stuff. Sometimes it's just a guy being in the right gap and making the running back have to bounce outside. Then someone else makes a game-saving tackle. Those are things that excite him."
It's also not uncommon for Fangio's competitive fire to ignite at practice. Last month, during a period of two-minute work, the defense came up with an interception and headed the other way. Fangio came along for the sprint.
"You should have seen him spike the ball," safety Eddie Jackson said. "It was kind of cool."
Spend enough time around Halas Hall and it becomes clear why Fangio has become so respected. Players talk glowingly about his instincts in sending in the ideal calls at exactly the right times. They appreciate the way Fangio recognizes what each player does best and then works to get those strengths into action.
They note his lack of stubbornness, his ability to be flexible and adapt within a game when a concept isn't working or an opposing player is excelling.
Mack calls Fangio "an evil genius."
Receivers coach Mike Furrey has seen how Fangio prepares, the way he teaches, the knack he has for connecting with players, and Furrey appreciates the environment that has created.
"He expects his guy to do exactly what they're supposed to," Furrey said. "And there's no walking the line. He does a great job of establishing his expectations. And those guys know.
"He has that presence where they don't want to screw up on him. And if they do, they know what's coming."
Or to put it more directly: "He's a (bleeping) mob boss," outside linebacker Aaron Lynch said. "He's the Godfather all the way."
Asked to imagine how they think Fangio spends his Sunday evenings after games, Bears players let their imaginations run wild. Well, wild in a relative sense.
"I don't know if he smokes," Amukamara said. "But I picture him kicking his feet up and lighting a cigar."
Added Lynch: "Probably has a nice meal. And then he turns on golf."
Trevathan expressed a more realistic vision.
"Vic doesn't go home," the veteran linebacker said. "He comes straight back to the office. Watching film. ... Maybe he's got a couple upgraded sweatsuits he puts on."
In reality, after most home games, Fangio typically will drive from Soldier Field to Maria's Bakery in Highwood, his go-to for Italian cuisine. He'll order a bowl of rigatoni and meatballs and enjoy his Sunday dinner. Then, just as Trevathan suspected, he'll zip right back to Halas Hall to start watching tape.
That day's game needs processing. Homework on the next opponent is also waiting.
The grind of that process exhilarates Fangio.
For the first time since 2010, the Bears should have a ticket to the NFL's playoff party. For the first time since 2013, the defense seems likely to have at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.
The assembly of young talent is impressive. But the defense's combination of toughness, confidence and savvy is right up its leader's alley.
Even with an understanding that Fangio rarely allows himself to feel satisfied, Bears defenders hope he has taken a private moment or two to savor what he has built.
Jackson, who played at Alabama, sees shades of Nick Saban in Fangio. And it's not just that reluctance to emote when things are going well. It's the intensity of Fangio's preparation and his deep desire to put his players in position to succeed.
Lynch, who played under Fangio in 2014 with the 49ers before they reunited in March, hopes Fangio knows how helpful his studies and strategies are.
"Vic is so damn smart that every week he'll find, not just one little nugget, but a bunch of them," Lynch said. "And that's how he's able to extort that opposing offense by giving us a call he knows we will excel at. Vic is just a 'G' at what he does."
Still, even with all that praise, Fangio seems content that the needle on his delight-meter rarely moves higher than "relief."
"I don't think I'm alone with that in the coaching world," he said. "For me, relief is a good thing. Just avoiding the bad feelings that come with a loss is relieving. When you lose, you second-guess yourself. You wonder if you could have done better in specific situations. And you worry about what it means in the long run, for the season."
Through his first three seasons with the Bears, Fangio had those dreadful feelings 34 times. This year? Just four.
"I mean, yeah, it's better," he said. "I sleep a little better now on Sunday nights."
He sleeps better because he's overseeing a defense with overflowing confidence; with a desire to get better; with, in Fangio's words, "a good love for each other."
That's the most fun part of all this. Sunday's game with the Rams isn't a challenge to stress over. It's a reward for a group that has earned a chance to play in such a big-time game.
"I'm just happy for the guys, really," Fangio said. "Happy for the fans. One of the reasons I came here in the first place and then stayed here is that my good friend (and former Bears general manager) Jim Finks told me many years ago that if I ever had the chance to come to Chicago, I had to do it. Because it's a great sports town, a great football town, a great Bears town.
"Obviously I didn't see much of that the first three years. But I kept believing him. And now we're starting to see it. I like that."
Fangio enjoys the excitement he can sense in the outside world, the belief he feels building at Halas Hall and the big-picture hope all of that has created.
As he talks about it, he smiles.
Hey, it's something.
