AP Top 25 against the spread: Can LSU move past Florida loss and take down Georgia?

LSU was in the hunt for a major bowl bid entering last week’s 27-19 loss at Florida and the Tigers remain in the discussion prior to Saturday’s home game against No. 2 Georgia.
Losing to the Bulldogs (6-0) won’t completely eliminate the Tigers from an at-large spot in a major bowl, but it certainly won’t help.
At this point, it’s hard to see LSU (5-1) hanging with a Georgia squad that’s scored at least 38 points in all six games. LSU has only hit that mark twice this season, 45-16 over Ole Miss and 38-21 over Louisiana Tech.
LSU may be a little more battle tested up to this point, but Georgia will score enough to cover the seven-point spread and improve to 7-0.
My pick: Bulldogs cover — Georgia 30, LSU 20.
6 p.m., Friday — No. 23 South Florida at Tulsa (+7.5) — Tulsa is 1-4, but has yet to be truly trounced this season. South Florida stands at 5-0 against a relatively weak schedule. My pick: South Florida doesn’t cover — South Florida 28, Tulsa 24.
11 a.m., Saturday — Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State (-29.5) — Minnesota (2-3) is headed in the wrong direction after taking beatings from Maryland and Iowa. My pick: Ohio State covers — Ohio State 49, Minnesota 14.
11 a.m., Saturday — No. 14 Florida at Vanderbilt (+7) — Florida (5-1) is getting better by the week. Vanderbilt may make this a game, but I don’t see any let up in the Gators. My pick: Gators cover — Florida 28, Vanderbilt 17.
11 a.m., Saturday — Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn (-16.5) — I’m confident that Auburn won’t run away with this one. That offense isn’t getting it done. My pick: Auburn doesn’t cover — Auburn 24, Tennessee 17.
1:30 p.m., Saturday — Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame (-21) — This won’t be close. My pick: Notre Dame covers — Notre Dame 48, Pittsburgh 17.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon (+3.5) — The Ducks (4-1) missed out on a statement win against Stanford, but this contest gives them another shot at a big victory in Eugene. My pick: Washington doesn’t cover — Oregon 30, Washington 27.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State (-13.5) — Sparty is fading fast. My pick: Penn State covers — Penn State 38, Michigan State 21.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — Baylor at No. 9 Texas (-14.5) — Texas (5-1) has gone from a deflating 34-29 loss in the opener to topping Okahoma. My pick: Texas covers — Texas 41, Baylor 23.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 10 UCF at Memphis (+4.5) — I’m not sure why Vegas considers this a tight one. My pick: UCF covers — UCF 42, Memphis 21.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 22 Texas A&M at South Carolina (+2) — Jimbo Fisher has made a difference in year No. 1. My pick: Aggies cover — Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 20.
6 p.m., Saturday — Missouri at No. 1 Alabama (-28) — Alabama may be one of the best teams in college football history, but don’t expect it to cover the spread. My pick: Crimson Tide doesn’t cover — Alabama 45, Missouri 21.
6 p.m., Saturday — No. 6 West Virginia at Iowa State (+6.5) — Iowa State (2-3) struggled through a tough early season schedule before rebounding with a 48-42 win at Oklahoma State last week. My pick: West Virginia doesn’t cover — WVU 38, Iowa State 34.
6 p.m., Saturday — No. 16 Miami at Virginia (+7 1/2) — My pick: Hurricanes cover — Miami 31, Virginia 21.
6:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan (-7.5) — I’m still not buying the Badgers (4-1) after their loss to BYU. My pick: Wolverines cover — Michigan 38, Wisconsin 28.
9:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 19 Colorado at USC (-7.5) — Colorado State is 5-0, but it hasn’t played a very tough schedule up to this point. My pick: USC doesn’t cover — USC 31, Colorado 27.
Other games
1 p.m., Saturday — Southern Miss at North Texas (-8.5) — If the Southern Miss ground game doesn’t get going soon, the Golden Eagles (2-2, 1-0) will have some difficulties in conference play. North Texas (5-1, 1-1) has taken a significant step back the last two weeks with a loss to Louisiana Tech and a 27-24 win at UTEP. My pick: North Texas doesn’t cover — North Texas 28, USM 24.
6:30 p.m., Saturday — Ole Miss at Arkansas (+6.5) — Arkansas (1-5) has stepped it up a little the last two weeks, but the Ole Miss offense appeared to get its groove back in a 70-21 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week. My pick: Ole Miss covers — Ole Miss 42, Arkansas 31.
