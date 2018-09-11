AP Top 25 against the spread: Will No. 1 Alabama light up Ole Miss?

Alabama chewed up and spit out Louisville and Arkansas State through the first two weeks of the season.
Next up: Ole Miss.
The Rebels have an offense that can score with any team in America, but Alabama now has a quarterback and an offense that won’t have a problem going toe-to-toe with Jordan Ta’amu and company.
The Rebels gave up 38 POINTS to SOUTHERN ILLINOIS in the first half of a 76-41 victory in Oxford on Saturday. We can only imagine what Tua Tagovailoa is capable of against the same defense.
Here’s how I see Saturday’s Top 25 contests playing out:
11 a.m., Saturday — No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State (+17.5) — The Sooners fell in Ames a year ago, but they are rolling at 2-0. My pick: Oklahoma covers — Oklahoma 41, Iowa State 20.
11 a.m., Saturday — Kent State at No. 11 Penn State (-34.5) — With Penn State thumping Pitt 51-6 last week, it’s hard to see this outcome being any less lopsided. My pick: Penn State covers — Penn State 48, Kent State 10.
11 a.m., Saturday — No. 21 Miami at Toledo (+10) — It’s difficult to get a feel for this game with Toledo (1-0) only having one game so far — a 66-3 win over VMI. This is a strange road trip to make for the Hurricanes (1-1). My pick: Miami covers — Miami 35, Toledo 20.
1:30 p.m., Saturday — Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame (-14.5) — After beating Michigan 24-17 and Ball State 24-16, I see a trend developing for Notre Dame. My pick: Vanderbilt covers — Notre Dame 24, Vanderbilt 10.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (-34) — After beating South Carolina State and UMass to begin the season, Georgia Southern will get a rude awakening Saturday. My pick: Clemson covers — Clemson 52, Georgia Southern 13.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — BYU at No. 6 Wisconsin (-22) — My pick: BYU covers — Wisconsin 42, BYU 21.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn (-9.5) — The LSU offense won’t have enough juice to keep up with Jarrett Stidham and the Auburn offense. My pick: Auburn covers — Auburn 31, LSU 14.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State (-3) — Boise State (2-0) has scored 118 points through two games while OSU (2-0) has 113. My pick: Oklahoma State covers — Oklahoma State 38, Boise State 30.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — SMU at No. 19 Michigan (-35.5) — I was selling Michigan (1-1) a week ago. I’m buying now. My pick: SMU covers — Michigan 45, SMU 10.
4 p.m., Saturday — San Jose State at No. 20 Oregon (-41.5) — My pick: Oregon covers: Oregon 52, San Jose State 10.
6 p.m., Saturday — No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss (+21) — The Rebels are outstanding on offense and shaky as can be on defense. My pick: Alabama covers — Alabama 49, Ole Miss 27.
6:15 p.m., Saturday — Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-31.5) — MTSU gave up 37 points to UT-Martin in a 61-37 win last week. This won’t be pretty. My pick Georgia covers — Georgia 59, Middle Tennessee 17.
6:30 p.m., Saturday — Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 16 Mississippi State (31.5) — I don’t see the Cajuns putting up much of a fight in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach. My pick: Mississippi State covers — MSU 48, Louisiana-Lafayette 14.
7 p.m., Saturday — No. 4 Ohio State at No. 15 TCU (+12.5) (at Arlington) — Who really needs Urban Meyer? My pick: Ohio State covers — Ohio State 41, TCU 24.
7 p.m., Saturday — No. 22 USC at Texas (-3) — I’m not a believer in the Longhorns. My pick: USC covers — USC 31, Texas 28.
9 p.m., Saturday — No. 10 Washington at Utah (+6.5) — It’s been a somewhat sluggish 2-0 start to the season for Utah. My pick: Washington covers — Washington 38, Utah 20.
9:30 p.m., Saturday — No. 23 Arizona State at San Diego State (+5) — Maybe ASU’s Herm Edwards is the right man after all. My pick: Arizona State covers — Arizona State 21, San Diego State 17.
Other games
Noon, Saturday — Tulane at UAB (+3.5) — The Blazers suffered an embarrassing 47-24 setback at Coastal Carolina, but I’m confident they’ll protect home field Saturday. My pick: UAB covers — UAB 31, Tulane 17.
2:30 p.m., Saturday — Southern Miss at Appalachian State (-14.5) — This game is in some doubt due to Hurricane Florence. This has long been considered a likely loss for USM and last week’s 21-20 loss to ULM doesn’t give me much confidence. My pick: USM covers — App State 34, Southern Miss 21.
6 p.m., Saturday — Texas State at South Alabama (-11) — Steve Campbell should pick up his first win at USA against a Texas State team that is off to a feeble 1-1 start. My pick: South Alabama covers — USA 42, Texas State 20.
