NFL against the spread: Can the Eagles pick up where they left off?

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly entering the new season with the swagger that you’d expect out of the defending Super Bowl champions.
The 2018 NFL season begins with the Atlanta Falcons traveling Thursday night to Philadelphia, which will have Nick Foles as its starting quarterback with Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact after suffering a torn ACL late in 2017.
Foles played as well as anyone could have expected in the three postseason games, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 971 yards and six touchdowns on his way to the Super Bowl MVP.
One of those playoff wins was the second-round 15-10 victory over the Falcons.
During the preseason, Foles came back down to earth. He hit 61.5 percent of his passes for 171 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. While preseason play often isn’t indicative of what a player will do in the regular season, it’s not a great sign for Foles, who can be hot and cold.
The over/under for Thursday’s game is 45 with the Eagles serving as a 2.5-point favorite on their home field.
My pick: Falcons cover – Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 21.
Here’s how I see the rest of Week 1 shaking out:
Noon, Sunday — Pittsburgh at Cleveland (+4, 45.5) — Many fans fell in love with the Browns during the preseason due to their stint on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” but this is a tough ask to start the season. My pick: Pittsburgh covers — Steelers 28, Cleveland 17.
Noon, Sunday — Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-3, 47) — Andrew Luck appears to have returned to form in the preseason. My pick: Colts cover — Indianapolis 27, Bengals 24.
Noon, Sunday — Tennessee at Miami (+1.5, 45) — I don’t see this one as tight as Vegas does. My pick: Titans cover — Tennessee 35, Miami 20.
Noon, Sunday — San Francisco at Minnesota (-6, 46) — This game features an interesting QB matchup with Jimmy Garoppolo making his first season-opening start for the 49ers and Kirk Cousins making his debut for the Vikings. My pick: Vikings cover — Minnesota 31, 49ers 24.
Noon, Sunday — Houston at New England (-6, 51) — Deshaun Watson is fun to watch as the Texans QB, but Tom Brady should hold home field. My pick: Patriots cover — New England 31, Houston 24.
Noon, Sunday — Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-9.5, 49.5) — This is a nightmare of an opener for Tampa, which will be without suspended quarterback Jameis Winston. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the man for Tampa Bay on Sunday and he struggled badly in New Orleans a year ago. My pick: Saints cover — New Orleans 35, Tampa Bay 13.
Noon, Sunday — Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants (+3, 49.5) — The Giants should be improved over a year ago, but the Jaguars are loaded. My pick: Jaguars cover — Jacksonville 28, N.Y. Giants 17.
Noon, Sunday — Buffalo at Baltimore (-7, 40.5) — It was a hot mess last season when Nate Peterman was the Bills’ starting quarterback. He’ll make the start this week. My pick: Ravens cover — Ravens 30, Bills 14.
3:05 p.m., Sunday — Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (-3.5, 47.5) — Philip Rivers is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league. My Pick: Chargers cover — Los Angeles 27, Chiefs 20.
3:25 p.m., Sunday — Seattle at Denver (-3, 42) — I’m not sold on Case Keenum in Denver and I’m not buying Vegas on this one. My pick: Seahawks cover — Seattle 20, Denver 17.
3:25 p.m., Sunday — Washington at Arizona (PK, 44) — I expect Alex Smith to step in just fine as the Redskins quarterback. My pick: Redskins win — Washington 28, Arizona 20.
3:25 p.m., Sunday — Dallas at Carolina (-3, 42.5) — As long as Sean Lee is playing on defense, the Cowboys will be a contender. I’m also taking the over. My pick: Cowboys cover — Dallas 24, Panthers 23.
7:20 p.m., Sunday — Chicago at Green Bay (-7.5, 47.5) — The Bears picked up quite the acquisition in linebacker Khalil Mack through a trade with the Raiders, but Aaron Rodgers is back at QB for the Packers and that’s all that matters. My pick: Packers cover — Packers 30, Bears 20.
6:10 p.m., Monday — N.Y. Jets at Detroit (-6.5, 44.5) — Sam Darnold has been rushed into the starting quarterback role by the Jets. My pick: Lions cover — Detroit 28, N.Y. Jets 17.
9:15, Monday — L.A. Rams at Oakland (+4.5, 49.5) — The late night game on the first Monday night typically sends folks to bed early. The Raiders and Rams are relevant and it should be a good one. My pick: Rams cover — L.A. Rams 34, Raiders 27.
