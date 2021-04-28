Lakers cannot complete comeback in loss to Wizards

Even with Anthony Davis finally back and even with the Lakers forward having his best performance during their four-game trip, they limped home with yet another loss Wednesday.

Davis’ 26 points wasn’t enough to stop the Lakers from dropping a 116-107 game to the Washington Wizards.

Davis’ 10-for-20 shooting, two-for-five on three-pointers, five rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot couldn’t stop the Lakers from going 1-3 on the trip.

The Lakers were down by 19 points in the early in the fourth quarter and got as close as nine points.

But with Russell Westbrook getting a triple-double of 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists, the Lakers couldn’t get the win.

The fifth-seeded Lakers saw their lead over the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks trimmed to 1½ games in the Western Conference.

The Lakers fell into a 16-point hole in the third quarter, their offense in another drought and their defense nearly nonexistent.

And it only got worse for the Lakers in the fourth, their defense so poor that they let Westbrook throw a length-of-the-court pass to a wide-open Ish Smith for a two-handed dunk that gave the Wizards a 98-79 lead.

The Lakers called a timeout with nine minutes 11 seconds left, hoping, unsuccessfully, that would stop them from reeling.