Bulls bounce back from an ugly loss with 108-91 rout of Hornets

CHICAGO — One night after one of their most uninspired performances of the season, the Chicago Bulls responded in a big way with a 108-91 blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night at the United Center.

It was a complete 180 on the second night of a back-to-back by the Bulls, who never trailed and led by as many as 27 points in one of their most dominant performances of the season.

The victory improved the Bulls to 3-2 during a stretch without guard Zach LaVine, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week. Coach Billy Donovan still did not have any clarity before the game on a timetable for LaVine’s return, but a victory like this will provide a boost as the team looks to remain afloat in the race for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

But after the Bulls (25-34) limped through the lighter portion of their schedule, their opponents are about to get tougher. Their four games — the Miami Heat (twice), New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks — next week are against Eastern Conference playoff teams.

Center Nikola Vucevic bounced back from his worst game of the season by filling up the stat sheet with 18 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Vucevic was held to a season-low nine points in the previous game against the Cavalier, but recorded a double-double by halftime Thursday.

Guard Coby White also has looked rejuvenated in the five games since re-entering the starting lineup in LaVine’s absence. White finished with 18 points Thursday and added three assists without a turnover. In the five games since returning to the starting lineup, White is averaging 17.2 points and 6.4 assists while committing only 1.4 turnovers per game.