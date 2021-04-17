Lakers beat Jazz in overtime battle of attrition

LOS ANGELES — All five starters scored at least 10 points with three Lakers who are expected to be contributors once the team is whole making the biggest impact in the Lakers’ 127-115 overtime defeat of the first-place Utah Jazz.

Andre Drummond, Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to score 77 points, purple and gold streamers falling onto the court and fans at the final horn.

The Lakers got the win after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, coming dangerously close to squandering the game.

Jordan Clarkson floated to the 3-point line after setting a soft screen, Joe Ingles hitting him for the go-ahead 3 with 8.7 seconds left in regulation.

But Schroder, who scored four straight points, with an impressive defensive stop sandwiched between the two buckets, to put the Lakers ahead in the final minute, blew past the Jazz defense for a layup, sending the game to overtime.

Before that, the Jazz used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit Lakers lead, five turnovers helping the Jazz offense get into transition for easy offense against the Lakers’ stout half-court defense.

Schroder had two assists, one on a Kyle Kuzma 3-pointer and another on an alley-oop dunk by Drummond, to help the Lakers take an early lead in overtime. After Schroder made two free throws for a 117-113 lead, Caldwell-Pope scored on a floater in the lane off a feed by Markieff Morris, was fouled and made the subsequent free throw to give the Lakers an insurmountable 120-113 advantage.

Utah played Saturday without Mike Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert in addition to Donovan Mitchell, who sprained his ankle in a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The Lakers and the Jazz meet again Monday night at Staples Center.