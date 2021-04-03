Heat build on winning streaks with 115-101 victory over Cavaliers

It has been over 10 years and 20 games, and every time the result has been the same.

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t win at AmericanAirlines, and again didn’t on Saturday night, falling 115-101 to the Miami Heat.

Having gone without a victory in South Florida since Jan. 25, 2010 — including the years before LeBron James left to join the Heat and then the years he returned to Cleveland — the Cavaliers made it 20 consecutive losses at 601 Biscayne, on a night the Heat extended their winning streak to four.

Sizzling from deep early, the Heat wore down the offensively challenged Cavaliers with another ensemble effort.

There were 18 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 18 points on six 3-pointers from Duncan Robinson, as well as 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds from Jimmy Butler.

And on it went, with 15 points from Trevor Ariza, 13 from Goran Dragic, 10 from Nemanja Bjelica and 10 from Tyler Herro, as Victor Oladipo eased his way into the mix in his second appearance, closing with eight.

The 20-game home winning streak is the second-longest current team-vs.-team homecourt streak in the NBA, topped only by the San Antonio Spurs’ 21 consecutive home wins over the Washington Wizards.

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:

1. Closing time: The Heat pushed to a 15-point lead in the third period and were up 84-73 going into the fourth. The initial lead after three was nine, but the NBA Replay Center then disallowed a basket by Cleveland’s Kevin Love late in the third, ruling it after the shot-clock buzzer.

Cleveland then closed within eight a minute into the final period, before the Heat restored order.

Along the way in the fourth quarter, Adebayo completed his double-double, tying him with Chris Bosh for 11th on the Heat’s all-time list, at 82, three shy of Shaquille O’Neal for 10th place.

2. Uneven Oladipo: Oladipo’s pace of his attack often left him at a different speed than his teammates, leaving him with four turnovers, as well as 3-of-13 shooting.

With Oladipo acquired on the eve of a four-game trip, and with Oladipo then away from the team due to illness, he has yet to have a practice with his teammates, something that will change during the two-day break before Tuesday’s game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

3. Rolling on: Robinson continued his recent torrid run of 3-point shooting, including 4 of 6 beyond the arc in the first half.

By the midpoint of the first quarter, Robinson already had extended his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers to 14, tying the second-longest such streak in the franchise’s 33 seasons. Robinson also owns the franchise’s two longest streaks, of 24 and 14, both set last season.

Robinson’s third 3-pointer, also in the first quarter. was the 450th of his career.

4. Rotation twist: With Oladipo again in the starting lineup, along with Ariza, Adebayo, Butler and Robinson, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra then added a twist with his first substitution.

This time there was a three-for-three substitution with 5:36 left in the opening period, subbing in Dragic, Herro and Bjelica together for Adebayo, Oladipo and Robinson.

The Heat closed the first period up 36-27, 7 of 11 on 3-pointers, with 13 of their 14 first-quarter baskets assisted.

Spoelstra stayed with those eight until Precious Achiuwa made his first appearance in two games, with 7:14 left in the second period, after Bjelica picked up his second foul.

5. Short again: While Dragic was back after missing Thursday’s second night of a back-to-back set to rest his previously ailing back, the Heat this time were without forward Andre Iguodala due to a sore left hip.

Iguodala missed two games in mid-March due to soreness with the hip, with the 37-year-old veteran having missed only one other game this season with an injury, on Jan. 28 due to back spasms.