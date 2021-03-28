Andre Drummond to sign with Lakers after clearing waivers

Free-agent center Andre Drummond, a solid low-post presence and one of the top rebounders in the NBA, will sign with the Lakers this afternoon once he clears waivers, according to people familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Cleveland hoped to trade Drummond before Thursday’s deadline, but the Cavaliers, unable to find the right deal, officially bought the 27-year-old center out of the remainder of his $28-million contract Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers at 2 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

Drummond, who led the NBA in rebounding four times between 2015-16 and last season, has become a reliable scorer inside by averaging more than 17 points a game the last five seasons.

In 25 games with the Cavaliers this season, the 6-foot-10, two-time All-Star averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. A career 46.7% free-throw shooter, he was a career-worst 47.4% from the field this season.

With the Lakers missing All-Star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis because of injuries — Davis, despite being cleared to increase some intensity in his on-court work, is still not close to returning from his calf injury — there was concern that an offensive void needed to be filled in the team’s frontcourt.

Drummond, a ninth-year pro, has not played since Feb. 12 after Cleveland decided to bench him while it sought a trade and gave a bulk of the playing time to third-year center Jarrett Allen, whom the Cavaliers acquired Jan. 12 from Brooklyn in the multiple-team trade that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he believes Drummond would be a valuable piece for a contender.

“He has the ability to single-handedly shut down the paint with his intelligence, being in the right spot, and his ability to defensive rebound the ball.

“And then on the offensive end, he’s a threat,” Bickerstaff said on a videoconference before Friday’s loss to the Lakers. “You gotta send bodies to him when he’s in the pick-and-roll to keep him off the glass or keep him from finishing. So I think he’d be an asset, big time, to any contender.

“We know in the playoffs, defense is gonna get it done. Like I said, he can single-handedly impact and change a game on that side of the floor for sure.”