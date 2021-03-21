Clippers make most of chance to move up with rout of Hornets

LOS ANGELES — When Staples Center hosts NBA doubleheaders, the noon game has typically been assigned to the Los Angeles Clippers, a tendency that has produced more than a few complaints in recent seasons from the early risers.

On Saturday, it was the Lakers who took the early shift. Because of it, the Clippers had a keen sense of the opportunity awaiting them by the time they tipped off against Charlotte.

Hours earlier, on their way to losing to Atlanta, the Lakers also lost LeBron James indefinitely to a high-ankle sprain, an injury that leaves the defending champions currently without their two superstars, along with Anthony Davis, for an unknown duration.

For a Clippers squad that has so rarely helped themselves during the past month while stuck in a cycle of inconsistency and injuries, any help for their playoff positioning is needed. They entered Saturday’s matchup with Charlotte in fourth place in the Western Conference standings but closer to fifth and sixth than second and third with only 30 games remaining to make up ground. Should the uber-durable James be sidelined for long, and with 10 of their next 12 games played at home, the Clippers might have an opportunity to do just that.

Of course, they must take care of their own business first, and they did just that inside Staples Center, overrunning Charlotte for a 125-98 victory that was never in doubt after the first quarter thanks to Paul George’s 21 points and 10 assists, the sixth game of his career with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

Starters for both teams checked out midway through the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard scored 17 points and seven Clippers scored in double figures.

The victory improved the Clippers (27-16) to four games behind West-leading Utah, and while catching the Jazz — who own the season-series tiebreaker — seems unlikely, Phoenix and the Lakers are now only 11/2 games ahead. Just as important, it provided one game of breathing room on fifth -place Denver and sixth-place Portland.

If the Clippers win again Monday against Atlanta, it will be their first back-to-back victories since Feb. 14-15. Coach Tyronn Lue has never wavered on what he feels will ensure consistency for his team.

“We know we’re going to be able to score the basketball,” he said before tipoff, “so I think defense is our key.”