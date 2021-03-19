LeBron’s 37 points help Lakers beat Hornets and LaMelo Ball

LOS ANGELES— In the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth game since the All-Star break, LeBron James took a different route to deliver the Lakers to another victory.

This time, James became the offensive force, scoring 37 points to help the Lakers pull out a 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night at Staples Center.

James still played his typical all-around game, producing eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot to lead the Lakers to their fourth consecutive win.

In the previous three games, James was more of a facilitator, handing out double-digit assists in those victories.

But James was in attack mode against the Hornets, shooting 14 of 22 from the field and four of nine from three-point range.

Charlotte rookie point guard LaMelo Ball did not disappoint in his return home for the first time since being drafted No. 3 overall last fall.

Ball, who attended Chino Hills High, had 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

After the game was over, Ball and James embraced. In fact, Ball embraced with several of the Lakers before he headed to his locker room.