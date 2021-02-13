How did Garrett Temple use the NBA hiatus? Bulls veteran took the LSAT to jumpstart his post-playing career in law.

CHICAGO — A few weeks before Garrett Temple agreed to sign with the Chicago Bulls, he was busy taking a big step to help set himself up beyond basketball.

Temple took advantage of the NBA hiatus at the start of the pandemic to begin studying for the LSAT in preparation for law school. So, in mid-November just before he reported to training camp for the start of the 2020-21 season, Temple took the LSAT for the first time.

“For the things I want to do post basketball, this opens up even more opportunities for me,” Temple said during a phone interview. “Besides having that 10-plus year career in the NBA, this gives you something else to fall back on.”

Temple plans to take the test multiple times, but said he scored a 159 on his first try, which is just below the 160 he was shooting for. While he thinks he would be accepted to the law schools he’s targeted in Louisiana with those marks, Temple intends to the test yearly to keep his mind fresh and keep aiming for a higher score.

Even though Temple, 34, has been in the league for 10 years, he’s not ready for his career to start winding down just yet. He wants to continue playing for a few more years and his production as a reserve this year proves he can still be a solid contributor.

“I’m not a perfectionist, but I have a goal I want to reach and I think it’s very attainable,” Temple said. “I just wanted to really get my feet wet. I know I plan on playing another three, four, five years. So if I can take (the LSAT) another at least two or three more times to get the best score I can to try and get a scholarship.”

The idea to go to law school isn’t something Temple ever considered during four years at LSU. He graduated with a business degree in 2009 and thought he might go back and get his MBA after his playing career ended. It was his father, Collis, who encouraged him to do so.

After Collis Temple Jr. became the first Black basketball player at LSU, he attempted to go to law school himself. He didn’t finish but he suggested it to his son, who always enjoyed reading and logic-based games.

“He’s like you’re smarter than me, boy, you should do it,” Temple recalled with a laugh.

Several events continued to peak his interest over the years. Temple has been one of the more outspoken players against racial injustice in the country for years. The racial reckoning across America this summer did not change or spark anything new in Temple, but rather added “more fuel to the fire.”

“Over this summer, just being honest, it was kind of like, What’s taken everybody else so long to realize this is serious?” he said.

A few years back, while playing with the Sacramento Kings, Temple watched a TED Talk on the power of prosecutors that provided his first real pull toward pursuing a law degree. During his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, Temple saw the movie “Just Mercy” starring Michael B. Jordan as defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, who appeals the murder conviction of his client, Walter McMillian.

Temple sat down and had lunch with Stevenson in late 2019 and he was convinced this was the route for him.

“Just talked about the importance of having people that would think all avenues to help people rather than just think about the traditional way we’ve thought about it,” Temple said.

“Hearing (Stevenson) talk and asking him questions about law school and what I could get out of it and then watching that movie, it just was another reason that I said I think I can really help and make change in this world, the change that I want to see.”

Temple still hasn’t figured out exactly what that will look like. He still isn’t sure what he wants to do with his law degree. Temple, who is one of seven vice presidents of the National Basketball Players Association, wouldn’t rule out continuing a career involved in the game in some way or one day becoming a prosecutor himself.

For now, he’s just setting his sights on the degree and then he’ll figure out how to use the knowledge.

“Whether I want to actually practice law, that’s there for me,” Temple said. “Or if I just want to have that knowledge and be able to talk to people about it, I can do that as well.”