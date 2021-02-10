Cold shooting, injuries hurt Magic in road loss to Trail Blazers

Free-throw shooting and 3-point shooting were pitfalls for the Orlando Magic as they started a four-game West Coast road trip with a 106-97 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season to lead Orlando (9-16). Terrence Ross scored 22 points and James Ennis had a season-high 16 points for the Magic, who lost to the Trail Blazers for the eighth straight time.

Damian Lillard scored 36 points — 25 in the second half — and Carmelo Anthony added 23 points for Portland (13-10).

But more significant than the loss, the Magic’s injury list grew longer.

Rookie point guard Cole Anthony left in the second quarter after injuring his right shoulder and did not return.

Forward Al-Farouq Aminu made his season debut but did not play the second half. Magic coach Steve Clifford said after the game Aminu left because his hamstring tightened up.

Orlando played without Fournier, who missed his second straight game with back spasms that kept him out of nine games earlier in the season. In addition, Aaron Gordon is out with a sprained left ankle.

The Magic entered Tuesday’s contest with 125 total player games missed to injury or illness — the most in the NBA.

Orlando’s lack of 3-point shooting hurt against a team that thrives from behind the arc. The Magic missed their first eight 3-point tries and wound up 11-of-35 (31.4%). The Trail Blazers were 18-of-46 (39.1%) as they shot better from behind the arc than they did overall. Lillard and Anthony each had five 3-pointers.

In addition, Orlando was just 12-of-22 from the free-throw line, while Portland was 18-of-19.

The Magic return to action Thursday when they take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.